SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a global leader in sustainable energy management, received notification (the “Acceptance Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) that the Company’s previously-submitted plan (the “Plan”) to regain compliance with NYSE American’s listing standards was accepted. In the Acceptance Letter, the NYSE American granted the Company a plan period through June 20, 2025 to regain compliance with the continued listing standards.

As previously reported, on December 20, 2023, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American stating that the Company’s stockholders’ equity as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards under Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Section 1003(a)(iii) of the Company Guide requires a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of $6 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. The Company reported a stockholders’ equity of $1.2 million as of September 30, 2023, and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022.

During the plan period, the Company will be subject to quarterly review to determine if it is making progress consistent with the Plan. If the Company does not regain compliance with the NYSE American listing standards by June 20, 2025, or if the Company does not make sufficient progress consistent with the Plan, then the NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings.

The Company’s stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE American during the plan period. The Company’s receipt of such notification from the NYSE American does not affect the Company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

