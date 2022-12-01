In-person event and live webcast to follow oral presentation of data from KOMET-001 at ASH in New Orleans

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host an investor event featuring members of the Kura management team and investigators from KOMET-001, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ziftomenib, the Company’s potent and selective menin inhibitor. The in-person investor event and live webcast will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET, following an oral presentation of updated data from the KOMET-001 trial at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

To register for the webcast in advance, please sign up here. The live webcast will also be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available shortly after the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib (KO-539), a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged acute myeloid leukemia. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable FTI, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients, including those whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 trial (KURRENT-LUNG) of tipifarnib in combination with osimertinib in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. Kura intends to perform initial clinical evaluation with tipifarnib while in parallel advancing KO-2806, the Company’s next-generation FTI, through IND-enabling studies. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

