Kura Sushi USA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura”), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share. Kura is offering 2,900,000 shares of its Class A common stock and has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 435,000 shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 1, 2019 under the ticker symbol “KRUS” and the offering is expected to close on August 5, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Roth Capital Partners are acting as lead managers, and Maxim Group LLC is acting as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, by email at [email protected]; or Stephens Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 22 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Christine Greany
858.523.1732
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Jeff Fox
415.828.8298
[email protected]
