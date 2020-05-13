Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kura Sushi USA to Participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference

Kura Sushi USA to Participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Kura’s virtual fireside chat will begin at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Investors and interested parties may access this live virtual fireside chat from our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 25 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Viener or Fitzhugh Taylor
(657) 333-4010
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.