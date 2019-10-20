Kurdish-led forces say they have pulled out of Syria border town

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday they had withdrawn from the border town of Ras al Ain under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, but a spokesman for Turkish-backed Syrian rebels said the withdrawal was not yet complete.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Lebanon’s Hariri agrees to reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis - October 20, 2019
- Northern Ireland’s Orange Order discourages protests over Brexit deal - October 20, 2019
- Resurgent Hong Kong protesters stage huge rally, violence erupts again - October 20, 2019