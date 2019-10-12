Kurdish-led SDF says Turkish invasion has revived IS, urges no-fly zone

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said a Turkish attack in northern Syria had revived Islamic State and called on allied states that helped fight the jihadist group to close off air space to Turkish war planes.
