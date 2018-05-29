Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kuros Biosciences Announces Start of Investigator-Led Study of MagnetOs Granules for Maxillary Sinus Floor Elevation

Kuros Biosciences Announces Start of Investigator-Led Study of MagnetOs Granules for Maxillary Sinus Floor Elevation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) announced today the start of an investigator-led study at University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht, using MagnetOs Granules for maxillary sinus floor elevation with two-stage implant placement. Sinus floor elevation is performed to allow placement of dental implants in the maxilla, or upper jaw. It is most commonly performed when the floor of the sinus is too close to an area where dental implants are to be inserted.

The prospective clinical trial will compare MagnetOs Granules to autologous bone (autograft), harvested from the patient’s own body, which is the current gold standard treatment. It is being conducted at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery & Special Dentistry, UMC Utrecht and is designed as a controlled open-label, randomized non-inferiority trial with 30 patients. The primary outcome is assessment of effectiveness after 4-6 months. The first patients have already been treated.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: “We are very pleased to be taking part in this investigator-led study with the world-renowned Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at UMC Utrecht. There is a lot of interest from the clinical research community to study a variety of exciting applications in which our CE marked MagnetOs product can promote bone formation. These investigator-led studies expand the clinical evidence base of MagnetOs, and potentially support its positioning in additional therapeutic areas.”

Prof. Toine Rosenberg of the Dept. of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at UMC Utrecht, who is leading the study, said: “This is a valuable opportunity to assess promising osteoinductive granules that promote local bone formation, which could help make the delicate task of inserting dental implants easier and more successful. Success in this trial could have implications for multiple other potential applications.”

MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. MagnetOs is a bone graft substitute intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the human skeletal system and promote the formation of bone at the implanted site. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient’s own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient’s body). MagnetOs is a bone graft comprising biphasic calcium phosphate with an advanced submicron surface topography that directs bone formation after implantation. With its unique submicron surface topography, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs is available as granules and as a putty formulation.

For further information, please contact:
Kuros Biosciences AG    
Michael Grau    
Chief Financial Officer   
Tel +41 44 733 47 47        
[email protected]

Media & Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Hans Herklots
+41 79 598 7149
[email protected]

About Kuros Biosciences AG
Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for bone regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.