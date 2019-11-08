“kushAMERICA” October 5th SoKu App Beta Launch Party an overwhelming success! 

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: CAVR ) is excited to share our feedback from the October 5th SoKu BETA App launch party in Eugene, Oregon.

First, we would sincerely like to thank the students from the University of Oregon for their support and timely feedback on the SoKu, Chat Connect Chill app BETA version. Our goal was to reach 300 app registrations, and we exceeded that with 462! There was so much excitement around the app and the overall feedback was that it was fun, super interactive and “game-like”. This was our intent and we are so glad the participants loved it!

Our exact objective was met through this BETA launch event. We were able to secure users while simultaneously building our brand and collecting end-user data – things necessary and mission critical prior to any hard launch of an app.

The feedback from the event has helped us improve the app. We uncovered a user chat bug that our development team has resolved. We also received great feedback on the female avatar builder and have contracted our design team to add new recommended content.

We are approaching a VERY exciting time. We sincerely appreciate your support and are looking for enthusiastic partners to share in our success. We are hoping to find those that believe in our mission and share in our commitment, passion and determination.