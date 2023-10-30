New technology partnership will enhance the feature set of the KVH’s widely fielded connectivity terminals

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) and Kognitive Networks Inc. today announced an exclusive, multi-year maritime agreement. KVH will integrate Kognitive’s suite of enterprise-grade network and bandwidth management tools into KVH’s mobile communication service offerings. Kognitive’s software will become an integral element of KVH’s multi-orbit, multi-channel marine communication solutions.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kognitive Networks to deliver robust maritime network and bandwidth management for shipboard operations, crew, owners, and guests over the KVH ONE® global hybrid network,” explains Chad Impey, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “This innovative technology enables us to seamlessly integrate the communication channels found aboard commercial and leisure vessels, including 5G/LTE, VSAT, Starlink, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and more using advanced network management tools both on virtual machines on our fielded equipment as well as within a compact belowdeck appliance.”

The new suite of tools offers a powerful onboard addition to a vessel or yacht’s network infrastructure by integrating and managing all onboard connectivity with such features as:

Cloud-managed user interface with real-time data metering and analysis

WAN combination and control with advanced routing and channel bonding for increased speed and performance

Network protection and security with Deep Packet Inspection, Traffic Policies, and VPN

Easy network and bandwidth management via a versatile mobile application

“We are incredibly excited about this new chapter with KVH and their leading hybrid connectivity solutions,” says Anand Chari, Chief Executive Officer of Kognitive Networks. “This agreement affirms our commitment to crafting solutions that harmonize network performance and security with ease of use, and it will benefit our existing and future customers alike.”

KVH has integrated this advanced technology into the KVH ONE OpenNet Program, which migrates third-party VSAT terminals to KVH’s global HTS network. It will also deliver greater versatility in KVH’s ongoing Starlink integration and enhance KVH’s award-winning TracNet™ and TracPhone® connectivity systems. In addition, KVH will offer the network management hardware and services as a standalone product for other onboard marine applications.

About Kognitive Networks

Kognitive Networks (formerly K4 Mobility) is revolutionizing network management by bringing Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SDWAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies to a broad array of industries and use cases. Targeting enterprises that have many locations and require seamless communication, Kognitive Networks provides a software-first, wireless-aware approach to optimizing connectivity across multiple networks, including LEO/GEO satellites and multi-carrier 4G/5G cellular networks. The integrated security features, connectivity controls, and unified system management enable enterprises to take advantage of the evolving wireless landscape to rapidly scale their business and network operations while reducing operating and technology expenses.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in mobile connectivity and maritime VSAT delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone, and TracVision® product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

