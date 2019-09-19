KVH Announces Iridium Certus as Companion to KVH VSAT Systems for Optimal Vessel Communications

Next-generation L-band solution provides pole-to-pole coverage

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that the Iridium Certus® service is now available from KVH as a companion for KVH’s TracPhone® mini-VSAT BroadbandSM systems. Iridium Certus is a next-generation L-band solution providing pole-to-pole global coverage and featuring small-form-factor, cost-effective antenna terminals. KVH’s VSAT systems include the TracPhone HTS-series, which provide data speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up) to meet the connectivity demands of today’s commercial maritime vessels and global-voyaging superyachts.

This companion solution, featuring Iridium’s highest L-band data speeds of 352/176 Kbps (down/up) and the 38 cm (15 inch) diameter Cobham Sailor 4300 antenna, is designed to seamlessly integrate with all KVH TracPhone mini-VSAT Broadband antenna systems. Optional least-cost routing enables onboard data to switch from KVH mini-VSAT Broadband service to Iridium Certus and back again as necessary. An unlimited use data plan is available, whether the vessel is using KVH mini-VSAT Broadband or Iridium Certus.

The Iridium Certus companion solution is available for existing and new TracPhone mini-VSAT Broadband system users either via standard purchase or as part of an AgilePlans® deployment. KVH’s AgilePlans program provides commercial fleets with an all-inclusive, no-commitment connectivity solution that includes a TracPhone V7-HTS or TracPhone V11-HTS antenna, high-speed data, daily TV and print news, training, free shipping, free installation at select ports, and zero maintenance costs for one monthly fee. AgilePlans has become KVH’s most successful commercial maritime VSAT solution, accounting for more than 70% of the company’s commercial maritime VSAT shipments in the first half of 2019.

