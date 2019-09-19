Breaking News
KVH Announces Iridium Certus as Companion to KVH VSAT Systems for Optimal Vessel Communications

Next-generation L-band solution provides pole-to-pole coverage

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that the Iridium Certus® service is now available from KVH as a companion for KVH’s TracPhone® mini-VSAT BroadbandSM systems. Iridium Certus is a next-generation L-band solution providing pole-to-pole global coverage and featuring small-form-factor, cost-effective antenna terminals. KVH’s VSAT systems include the TracPhone HTS-series, which provide data speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up) to meet the connectivity demands of today’s commercial maritime vessels and global-voyaging superyachts.

This companion solution, featuring Iridium’s highest L-band data speeds of 352/176 Kbps (down/up) and the 38 cm (15 inch) diameter Cobham Sailor 4300 antenna, is designed to seamlessly integrate with all KVH TracPhone mini-VSAT Broadband antenna systems. Optional least-cost routing enables onboard data to switch from KVH mini-VSAT Broadband service to Iridium Certus and back again as necessary. An unlimited use data plan is available, whether the vessel is using KVH mini-VSAT Broadband or Iridium Certus.

The Iridium Certus companion solution is available for existing and new TracPhone mini-VSAT Broadband system users either via standard purchase or as part of an AgilePlans® deployment. KVH’s AgilePlans program provides commercial fleets with an all-inclusive, no-commitment connectivity solution that includes a TracPhone V7-HTS or TracPhone V11-HTS antenna, high-speed data, daily TV and print news, training, free shipping, free installation at select ports, and zero maintenance costs for one monthly fee. AgilePlans has become KVH’s most successful commercial maritime VSAT solution, accounting for more than 70% of the company’s commercial maritime VSAT shipments in the first half of 2019.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH’s connectivity solutions, please visit the KVH Limitless website, kvh.com/limitless. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/press-room/image-library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company in based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits to KVH customers of the companion solution with Iridium Certus; the expected data speeds over KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband network and the Iridium network; the expected pricing of the new services; the expected level of coverage availability; and the ease of integrating the companion solution. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise with the services; unanticipated technical, legal, and regulatory delays with the services; customer and strategic partner responses; potential future changes to the pricing or other terms; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, http://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments. 

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, TracVision, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

