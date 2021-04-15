KVH Increases Data Speed and Expands Coverage for AgilePlans Solution Designed for Smaller Commercial Vessels

Faster download speeds and worldwide coverage enhance the AgilePlans Regional offering

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that its AgilePlans® Regional solution designed for fishing vessels, workboats, and smaller commercial vessels now features data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps down/2 Mbps up and worldwide coverage providing vessels that typically work in regional waters with greater geographic flexibility.

AgilePlans Regional is a Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) subscription-based model that includes a choice of hardware (TracPhone® V30, KVH’s newest and easiest-to-install ultra-compact system or the 37 cm TracPhone V3-HTS antenna with expanded network management), unlimited email and texting, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, and no commitment, all for one monthly fee.

“The challenges of the pandemic in the past year showed just how important reliable satellite communications are for working vessels and we are committed to ensuring that smaller commercial vessels have access to a solution that meets their needs,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “The no-commitment, all-inclusive AgilePlans model is designed to help fleets upgrade their satcom with no upfront CAPEX costs, which might otherwise be a barrier.”

The AgilePlans Regional service complements KVH’s AgilePlans Global service, which is offered with the 60 cm TracPhone V7-HTS (with data speeds as high as 10/3 Mbps down/up) and the 1 meter TracPhone V11-HTS (with data speeds as high as 20/3 Mbps down/up), making AgilePlans available for commercial vessels of all sizes.

Throughout the maritime industry, commercial fleets are migrating from legacy L-band systems, where slower data speeds are measured in kilobits per second (Kbps) to VSAT services, such as KVH AgilePlans, where faster data speeds measured in megabits per second (Mbps) enable vessels to improve operational efficiency through digitalization. Vessel operators can use faster connectivity to take advantage of real-time data transfers to improve decision making for fuel optimization, route planning, and safety and to support cloud-based software programs, remote system monitoring, and data analytics.

KVH’s TracPhone HTS series antenna systems are designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, which provides global coverage from multi-layered high-throughput satellites (HTS) in the Intelsat FlexMaritime network with additional coverage from SKY Perfect JSAT.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, AgilePlans, TracPhone, KVH OneCare, mini-VSAT Broadband, TracVision, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

