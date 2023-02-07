DANVILLE, Ill., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watchfire , a leading provider of exterior, interior and gas price LED displays for the C-store industry, was selected by Kwik Stop to provide digital signs at 27 C-store locations in Nebraska and Colorado. Click to tweet .

To date, 23 locations have installed double-faced 4’x6’ 10mm outdoor digital signs and the remaining will be completed by summer. In addition, some locations have installed Watchfire’s Price WatcherTM gas price signs, which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently and safely, day or night.

The Watchfire displays replaced letter boards that made it difficult to change messages and often contained mismatched letters. Messages also were limited to just three or fewer lines.

“Our old signs were an eye-sore and we worried that this could cause potential customers to skip a visit,” said Sean O’Neill, Kwik Stop’s director of business development. “Now, our signage is clean, modern and crisp. Our stores have great curb appeal.”

Kwik Stop locations use digital signs to display specials to get customers into the stores, and gas prices to capture passing traffic. The stores also use the signs to give back to the community by displaying messages to support local events and sports teams.

All signs are programmed from one location by O’Neill himself using Watchfire’s Ignite OPx cloud-based software. Store managers simply send a request to a special email address with the information they would like displayed, and O’Neill creates and schedules the messages from his computer.

The signs were designed, sold and installed by Condon Signs of North Platte, Neb.

“Watchfire has been around a long time, and they manufacture really reliable signs,” said Chad Condon, owner of Condon Signs. “If we need support, their service after the sale is better than any other manufacturer.”

With the area’s snowy climate, reliable and easy-to-update signs are vital. “All I need to update our signs is an internet connection,” said O’Neill. “The signs are easy to update and are reliable. I wholeheartedly recommend them.”

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download at www.watchfiresigns.com/landing/digital-signage-solutions-for-convenience-stores/ .

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to https://www.watchfiresigns.com .

