When Jessie Schook shares the joyful news that she’s pregnant with her first child, she says the response is often the same — especially among other female working professionals.
“The excitement is immediately followed by: ‘Are you on a list?’” Schook says.
What they’re asking is if she’s signed up for childcare — months before her baby is due to arrive in June. It reflects the deep anxiety among working parents to find affordable and quality childc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- KY bill would make big investment in early childhood education as pandemic aid runs out - February 14, 2024
- Tennessee Republicans could change law to prevent Democrat from running in two elections at once - February 14, 2024
- Biden says Trump questioning European commitment to NATO is ‘dumb,’ ‘un-American’ - February 14, 2024