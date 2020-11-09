Breaking News
Kyligence to Speak at PASS Virtual Summit 2020 on High-Performance, High-Currency Architecture for Analytics on Azure

SAN JOSE, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kyligence, originator of Apache Kylin and AI-assisted distributed SQL and OLAP solutions, today announced that Kyligence Senior Solutions Architect Mike Shen will speak about high-performance, high-concurrency architecture for analytics on Azure at PASS Virtual Summit 2020 on Thursday, November 12th at 8:00 AM ET. Kyligence will also demonstrate its highly concurrent cloud OLAP platform on Azure during the three-day event in the virtual exhibit hall November 10-13.

“With the increased focus on machine learning and AI, the majority of information workers can feel left behind working on yesterday’s architecture,” explained Mike Shen. “But there is some good news for the thousands of Excel, Power BI, and SAS users: a new distributed analytics platform called Kyligence Cloud.”

Based on Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud can breathe new life into popular BI tools by providing high-performance precomputed result sets that means sub-second query response times against very large datasets. The Kyligence Cloud features AI-assisted data modeling and query optimization, and virtually limitless concurrency and scale for OLAP, SQL, and MDX analytics on Azure.

In this session, Mike will explore how a Kylin-powered architecture takes advantage of the inherent parallelism of the cloud to achieve interactive responses for queries against terabytes or even petabytes of Azure data.

About Kyligence
Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources (data warehouses, data lakes, cloud storage) and BI tools (Tableau, Qlik, Excel), making data marts and other analytics middleware unnecessary. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data. Kyligence also features an AI-augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling.

Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Coatue, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, and Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited). Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes Appzen, McDonald’s, L’OREAL, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and Huawei.

