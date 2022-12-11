A single dose of KT-253 induced rapid apoptosis and sustained tumor regression in xenograft models of AML

KT-253 showed combinatorial benefit with BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax in model of venetoclax-resistant AML

KT-253 also active in other hematologic malignancies including DLBCL

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today presented preclinical data showing that KT-253, a novel MDM2 degrader, inhibited tumor growth as single agent and in combination with venetoclax in AML xenograft models. The data was presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place from December 10 – 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The murine double minute 2 (MDM2) oncoprotein is the E3 ligase that ubiquitinates and degrades the p53 tumor suppressor. While reversible small molecule inhibitors (SMIs) of the MDM2/p53 interaction have been developed to stabilize p53 in order to induce cancer cell death in wildtype (WT) p53 tumors, they induce a feedback loop that upregulates MDM2 protein and thereby reduces p53 protein levels – limiting their biological activity and clinical application. Recent clinical trials with MDM2 inhibitors, especially in relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), have resulted in suboptimal clinical activity, highlighting the need for novel therapeutic approaches to treat WT p53 hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. MDM2 degraders, because of their catalytic mechanism, can overcome the feedback loop and lead to more efficient p53 stabilization and induction of an acute apoptotic response in tumor cells​.

Kymera previously showed that KT-253, a novel, highly potent and selective heterobifunctional MDM2 degrader, has superior activity compared to MDM2 SMIs and demonstrated greater than 200-fold improvements in both in vitro cell growth inhibition and apoptosis. Because of the distinct pharmacological profile compared to MDM2/p53 SMIs, a single dose of KT-253 was sufficient to induce rapid apoptosis and sustained tumor regression in the MV4;11 AML and RS4;11 ALL cell line-derived (CDX) mouse xenograft models.

New results in AML now demonstrate that KT-253 administered once every three weeks led to tumor regression in the CTG-2227 AML patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model and responses in CTG-2240 and CTG-2700 AML PDX models. These data support an intermittent dosing schedule of KT-253 in AML which has the potential for improved efficacy and safety using the degrader approach. In addition, in an AML CDX model resistant to the standard of care BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax, KT-253 administered once every three weeks in combination with venetoclax achieved durable tumor regression. This suggests a potential benefit of KT-253 combined with AML standard of care agents that could further expand the development possibilities in AML.

KT-253 also showed activity in additional hematological malignancies, including both in vitro and in vivo single-agent responses in DLBCL, supporting the development of KT-253 in additional indications such as lymphoma.

“Our KT-253 degrader, unlike small molecule inhibitors, has the potential to overcome the feedback loop which upregulates MDM2 production and more effectively stabilize the tumor suppressor p53, alone and in combination with widely used treatments,” said Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Given that P53 dependency is seen across a large number of tumor types, we’re excited to advance this compound into clinical trials to evaluate its impact on the treatment of AML and other p53 wild-type cancers.”

Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting :

Title: Development of KT-253, a Highly Potent and Selective Heterobifunctional MDM2 Degrader for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Abstract Number: 2776 Session Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT, December 11, 2022 Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Stefanie Schalm, Senior Director, Oncology, Biology, Kymera Therapeutics



About MDM2 Degrader Program, KT-253

KT-253 is a potent and selective degrader of MDM2 with potential to be a best-in-class p53 stabilizer. Degradation of MDM2 overcomes the feedback loop which up-regulates MDM2 production and in doing so more effectively drives tumor cells to rapid apoptosis. As wild-type p53 is present in more than 50% of tumors, KT-253 represents another program with broad franchise potential in liquid and solid tumors. Kymera is focused on indications with specific sensitivity to this mechanism of action, such as AML, lymphomas, and solid tumors through a focused biomarker strategy. Kymera expects to clear an IND for KT-253 by Q4 2022.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

