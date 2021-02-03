Kymera Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments and Promotions

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointments of Ashwin Gollerkeri, MD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Development, and Kevin Dushney, as Vice President, Information Technology, as well as the promotion of Karen Martin, JD, PhD to Vice President, Head of Legal.

“We continue to grow and broaden our organizational capabilities as we evolve toward becoming a fully integrated degrader medicines company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “In 2021, we expect to make significant strides in this mission with three novel protein degrader programs planned to enter clinical development across healthy volunteers, immune-inflammatory diseases and cancer patients. We expect to benefit considerably from Ashwin’s expertise and track record in leading the development and approval of novel targeted oncology medicines. Further, Kevin and Karen will be important leaders in critical functions that will help guide Kymera toward becoming a fully integrated degrader medicine company.”

Ashwin Gollerkeri, MD, Senior Vice President, Head of Development

Dr. Gollerkeri joins Kymera with 20 years of drug development experience, including service at Pfizer Inc., Array BioPharma, Novartis AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS). As Vice President of Clinical Science-Oncology at Array, Dr. Gollerkeri’s efforts led to successful filings of New Drug Applications for the targeted cancer therapies BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) and MEKTOVI® (binimetinib). He has also held various leadership roles in clinical development and research at Pfizer, Novartis, and BMS. He holds a BA degree in Cell and Developmental Biology from Northwestern University and an MD from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He subsequently trained in Internal Medicine and completed a Chief Residency at The Miriam Hospital-Brown University School of Medicine and in Medical Oncology at Yale University School of Medicine.

Kevin Dushney, Vice President, Information Technology

Mr. Dushney joins Kymera with over 20 years of experience in information technology (IT) in the biopharmaceutical industry, including extensive experience in planning, designing, and implementing innovative IT strategies and solutions to support growth across preclinical to commercial-stage organizations. He previously held IT and operations leadership roles at Editas Medicine, Inc., Synageva Biopharma Corp., Zafgen, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others. Mr. Dushney received a BA degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Karen Martin, JD, PhD, Vice President, Head of Legal

Dr. Martin joined Kymera in April 2020 as Vice President, Head of Intellectual Property, with over 16 years of legal experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to Kymera, she was Lead IP Counsel, US Business Unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals (formerly Shire PLC), where she developed patent and trademark portfolios for assets in oncology, ophthalmology, and rare diseases. She previously practiced intellectual property law at Wolf Greenfield & Sacks. Dr. Martin obtained her law degree from Suffolk University Law School and holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BS in Chemistry from Boston College.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: strategy, business plans and objectives for the IRAKIMiD and STAT3 degrader programs; and plans and timelines for the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics’ product candidates, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics’ drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics’ ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed on November 5, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics’ subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics’ views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

