Kyocera Expands Cell Phone Recycling Program with Big Sky Recycling Partnership.

By providing a simple, secure, and free cell phone recycling program, the partnership aims to work towards a sustainable world while also helping support those in need.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2015, Kyocera Communications Equipment Group launched their consumer cell phone take back program. Today, they are expanding this program by teaming up with Big Sky Recycling. Together, the two companies aim to protect the environment, conserve natural resources, and support the communities in which they work.

Since beginning business in 1959, Kyocera has embraced a principle called “harmonious coexistence,” meaning they do what’s right as human beings for the environment and their communities. To this day, Kyocera continues to take a careful look at what they do, how they do it, and who they entrust to work with. These values are what ultimately led Kyocera to partner with Big Sky Recycling.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have been selected by Kyocera,” said Big Sky Recycling founder, Wesley Poritz. “As a Certified B Corporation, Big Sky Recycling uses profits to create a positive impact for our employees, communities, and the environment. This partnership aims to treat our social and environmental impact as the key measures of success, which are goals of both organizations.”

The partnership fits seamlessly into Big Sky Recycling’s existing take-back program. Consumers can visit Kyocera.com or Bigskyrecycling.com to print a shipping label. All makes and models of cell phones are accepted, not just Kyocera. Each cell phone that is donated will be erased, properly recycled, and help support those in need. By harnessing the power of donated cell phones, Big Sky Recycling is dedicated to reducing e-waste and using profits to support environmental, humanitarian, and military nonprofits.

