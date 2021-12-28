Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kyocera Expands Cell Phone Recycling Program With Big Sky Recycling Partnership

Kyocera Expands Cell Phone Recycling Program With Big Sky Recycling Partnership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

By providing a simple, secure, and free cell phone recycling program, the partnership aims to work towards a sustainable world while also helping support those in need.

Kyocera and Big Sky Recycling Partnership

Kyocera and Big Sky Recycling Partnership

Kyocera and Big Sky Recycling Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  In 2015, Kyocera Communications Equipment Group launched their consumer cell phone take back program. Today, they are expanding this program by teaming up with Big Sky Recycling. Together, the two companies aim to protect the environment, conserve natural resources, and support the communities in which they work. 

Since beginning business in 1959, Kyocera has embraced a principle called “harmonious coexistence,” meaning they do what’s right as human beings for the environment and their communities. To this day, Kyocera continues to take a careful look at what they do, how they do it, and who they entrust to work with. These values are what ultimately led Kyocera to partner with Big Sky Recycling. 

“We couldn’t be prouder to have been selected by Kyocera,” said Big Sky Recycling founder, Wesley Poritz. “As a Certified B Corporation, Big Sky Recycling uses profits to create a positive impact for our employees, communities, and the environment. This partnership aims to treat our social and environmental impact as the key measures of success, which are goals of both organizations.”

The partnership fits seamlessly into Big Sky Recycling’s existing take-back program. Consumers can visit Kyocera.com or Bigskyrecycling.com to print a shipping label. All makes and models of cell phones are accepted, not just Kyocera. Each cell phone that is donated will be erased, properly recycled, and help support those in need. By harnessing the power of donated cell phones, Big Sky Recycling is dedicated to reducing e-waste and using profits to support environmental, humanitarian, and military nonprofits. 

For more information about the Kyocera Take Back program, visit http://www.kyoceramobile.com/sustainability/.

To start recycling today, visit https://www.bigskyrecycling.com/kyocera-take-back/.

Contact
Wesley Poritz
971-373-6217
info@bigskyrecycling.com
https://www.bigskyrecycling.com/kyocera-take-back/
https://kyoceramobile.com/sustainability/

Related Images

Image 1: Kyocera and Big Sky Recycling Partnership

Kyocera Expands Cell Phone Recycling Program with Big Sky Recycling Partnership.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Kyocera and Big Sky Recycling Partnership

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.