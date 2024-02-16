Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spent over $200,000 on taxpayer-funded private flights since 2020 despite previously backing legislation to “hold Congress accountable” for luxury air travel. During this time, however, the independent Arizona senator did not hold a single public town hall with constituents.

Sinema has faced scrutiny over the use of the money from her Senate office budget on private air travel for her and her team members, including $116,000 in 2023 alone, according to p

