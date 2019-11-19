Breaking News
Home / Top News / L.A. Care Health Plan Selects Apollo Managed Care Criteria Guidelines

L.A. Care Health Plan Selects Apollo Managed Care Criteria Guidelines

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Country’s largest publicly operated health plan to use Apollo’s medical review evidence-based clinical criteria to help support informed decisions regarding patient care and delivery

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo Managed Care, Inc. (Apollo), an organization offering medical review criteria and clinical guidelines, today announced that L.A. Care Health Plan will use the Apollo Medical Review Criteria Guidelines for Managing Care® as a complement to their primary guideline resource.

“We at Apollo Managed Care are so pleased to have a highly respected and distinguished organization such as L.A. Care Health Plan see the value that we provide,” said Margaret Bischel, MD, Sr. Clinical Editor, Apollo Managed Care. “Having L.A. Care Health Plan join our growing list of subscribers is a tremendous feat for us as it shows Apollo’s commitment to providing current, quality, evidence-based criteria suitable for large health plans.”

By utilizing Apollo’s cost-effective, comprehensive, easy-to-use guidelines, L.A. Care Health Plan is ensured access to criteria for the rarest medical conditions as well as direct access to clinical editors so they can request criteria not currently published in Apollo’s software.

“The pace of change in healthcare is growing exponentially. We needed a dynamic partner who could keep up with this rapid evolution in real time. The platform is easy to search and offers comprehensive guidelines reflective of in the moment medicine,” said David Kagan, MD, Senior Medical Director, Direct Network.

Updated daily, the Apollo criteria and guidelines are made available on a real-time basis via the Apollo Managed Care web portal. A proprietary algorithm provides notifications when a client searches on an area or subject not currently addressed within one of the existing applications. When this occurs, the Apollo team captures the required data and incorporates the new guideline into the software. All Apollo guidelines are subject to quarterly and annual reviews.

In July, Apollo announced the company earned Health Content Provider Accreditation from URAC – demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

For more information visit, https://apollomanagedcare.com/

About L.A. Care Health Plan
L.A. Care Health Plan serves nearly 2.2 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly-operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-CalL.A. Care Covered™L.A. Care Cal MediConnect Plan and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care’s mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County’s low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Apollo Managed Care
Apollo Managed Care, Inc. has been providing the medical community with quality, evidence-based medical review criteria and guidelines since 1997. The company’s comprehensive solution – Medical Review Criteria and Guidelines for Managing Care® – supports best practices and promotes objective decision making in an affordable, efficient, continuously updated format. Offering online access to more than 2,800 detailed clinical review criteria guidelines and evidence-based benefit interpretations that include benchmarks for commercial, Medicare and Medicaid populations, Apollo continues to be one of the industry’s most widely trusted resources supporting medically necessary and evidence-based healthcare. For more information, visit http://apollomanagedcare.com.

Contact:
Viri Naranjo
Apollo Managed Care, Inc.
(916) 905-5030
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.