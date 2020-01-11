L.A. mayor asks Trump administration for aid on homeless, two sides talking

The mayor of Los Angeles has written to the Trump administration to formally request federal assistance with the growing numbers of homeless on the city’s streets, a letter that shows he and Housing Secretary Ben Carson have had negotiations on the issue.
