L.B. Foster Company Changes 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Format

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that it has changed the format of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders being held on May 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM (EDT) to a virtual meeting only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person at a physical location due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Meeting Date:  Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meeting Time:  8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time
Meeting Access:  www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FSTR2020

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of March 27, 2020 may vote their shares and submit questions during the virtual-only annual meeting by joining as a shareholder, entering a control number, and following the instructions available on the meeting website. Control numbers may be found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability previously provided.

About L.B. Foster Company
L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Listwak
(412) 928-3417
[email protected]

L.B. Foster Company
415 Holiday Drive
Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA  15220

 

