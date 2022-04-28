L.B. Foster Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Operating Results on May 10, 2022

Breaking News
PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 operating results pre-market opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately after the Company’s earnings release.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at (833) 614-1392 (U.S. & Canada) or (914) 987-7113 (International). Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.lbfoster.com).

A conference call replay will be available through May 17, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and provide the access code: 3420518. The conference call replay will also be available via webcast through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

About L.B. Foster Company
Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Listwak
(412) 928-3417
investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company
415 Holiday Drive
Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15220

 

