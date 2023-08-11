PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 16, 2023 beginning at 10:45 AM EST. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.

The Company also announced that it has posted an update to its corporate investor presentation titled “FSTR Investor Presentation – August 2023” on its Investor Relations website also under “Presentations.” Mr. Thalman commented, “We’re excited to roll out our updated investor materials which highlight progress on our strategic transformation through our 2023 second quarter, compelling investment thesis, and drivers of future growth expected. We look forward to sharing our vision and prospects for increased shareholder value with our employees, investors, and all stakeholders.”

A video webcast of the upcoming Sidoti conference presentation will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com , under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 90 days.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

