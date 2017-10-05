Breaking News
Home / Top News / L Brands Reports September 2017 Sales

L Brands Reports September 2017 Sales

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) reported net sales of $981.6 million for the five weeks ended Sept. 30, 2017, an increase of 1 percent, compared to net sales of $971.4 million for the five weeks ended Oct. 1, 2016.  Comparable sales decreased 2 percent for the five weeks ended Sept. 30, 2017.  For September, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 2 percentage points and 3 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.  The September hurricanes had about a 1 point negative impact to September total sales.

The company reported net sales of $7.015 billion for the 35 weeks ended Sept. 30, 2017, a decrease of 4 percent compared to net sales of $7.328 billion for the 35 weeks ended Oct. 1, 2016.  Comparable sales decreased 7 percent for the 35 weeks ended Sept. 30, 2017.  For the 35 weeks ended Sept. 30, 2017, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 5 percentage points and 8 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

To hear further commentary provided on L Brands’ prerecorded September sales message, call 1-866-639-7583, or log onto www.LB.com for an audio replay. 

ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, is an international company.  The company operates 3,080 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are sold in nearly 800 additional franchised locations worldwide.  The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, www.BathandBodyWorks.com, www.HenriBendel.com and www.LaSenza.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or the September sales call or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or the September sales call or otherwise made by our company or our management:

  • general economic conditions, consumer confidence, consumer spending patterns and market disruptions including severe weather conditions, natural disasters, health hazards, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;
  • the seasonality of our business;
  • the dependence on mall traffic and the availability of suitable store locations on appropriate terms;
  • our ability to grow through new store openings and existing store remodels and expansions;
  • our ability to successfully expand internationally and related risks;
  • our independent franchise, license and wholesale partners;
  • our direct channel businesses;
  • our ability to protect our reputation and our brand images;
  • our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;
  • our ability to protect our trade names, trademarks and patents;
  • the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;
  • consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, keep up with fashion trends, develop new merchandise and launch new product lines successfully;
  • our ability to source, distribute and sell goods and materials on a global basis, including risks related to:
      • political instability, significant health hazards, environmental hazards or natural disasters;
      • duties, taxes and other charges;
      • legal and regulatory matters;
      • volatility in currency exchange rates;
      • local business practices and political issues;
      • potential delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related pricing impacts;
      • disruption due to labor disputes; and
      • changing expectations regarding product safety due to new legislation;
  • our geographic concentration of supplier and distribution facilities in central Ohio;
  • fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;
  • stock price volatility;
  • our ability to pay dividends and related effects;
  • our ability to maintain our credit rating;
  • our ability to service or refinance our debt;
  • our ability to retain key personnel;
  • our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage labor-related costs;
  • the ability of our manufacturers to deliver products in a timely manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations;
  • fluctuations in product input costs;
  • our ability to adequately protect our assets from loss and theft;
  • fluctuations in energy costs;
  • increases in the costs of mailing, paper and printing;
  • claims arising from our self-insurance;
  • our ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data;
  • our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, supplier or company information;
  • our ability to comply with regulatory requirements;
  • legal and compliance matters; and
  • tax, trade and other regulatory matters.

We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the September sales call to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For further information, please contact:        
                               
L Brands:
Investor Relations                                                                                                                               
Amie Preston                                                                                                                                       
(614) 415-6704                                                                                                                                    
[email protected]  

Media Relations
Tammy Roberts Myers
(614) 415-7072
[email protected]                                                                                                                                       

 
L BRANDS   
  
SEPTEMBER 2017
  
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):
  
   
  September
2017		   September
2016		     Year-to-
Date
2017		   Year-to-
Date
2016		  
                   
Victoria’s Secret1 (5 %)   0 %     (12 %)   1 %  
Bath & Body Works1 4 %   9 %     4 %   6 %  
L Brands2 (2 %)    3 %      (7 %)    3 %  

1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.
2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China and direct sales.

 
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):
 
  September
2017		    
September
2016		     Year-to-
Date
2017		   Year-to-
Date
2016		  
                   
Victoria’s Secret1 (4 %)   (2 %)     (10 %)   0 %  
Bath & Body Works1 0 %   5 %     1 %   4 %  
L Brands2 (2 %)   1 %      (6 %)    1 %  

1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.
2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China.

 
Total Company-Owned Stores:
    Stores         Stores
    Operating         Operating
    at 1/28/17   Opened   Closed   at 9/30/17
                   
Victoria’s Secret U.S.   998   2   (7 )   993
PINK U.S.   133   4   (1 )   136
Victoria’s Secret Canada   37   2       39
PINK Canada   9     (2 )   7
  Total Victoria’s Secret   1,177   8   (10 )   1,175
               
Bath & Body Works U.S.   1,591   20   (13 )   1,598
Bath & Body Works Canada    102         102
  Total Bath & Body Works   1,693   20   (13 )   1,700
               
Victoria’s Secret U.K.   15   1       16
PINK U.K.   3         3
Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories   31     (1 )   30
Victoria’s Secret China     2       2
  Total VS & BBW International   49   3   (1 )   51
               
Henri Bendel   29     (1 )   28
La Senza U.S.   4   1       5
La Senza Canada   122   1   (2 )   121
Total L Brands Stores   3,074   33   (27 )   3,080
                   
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.