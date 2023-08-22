[Updated Report] Key Companies Profiled in Market Research Report include Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Fabrichem, Amino GmbH, Nippon Rika Co. Ltd., Formedium, Alphachem, Central Drug House pvt Ltd, Yangzhou Gami Biochem Co. Ltd.

Rockville, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, “ L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Analysis by Application (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032”, the global L-Hydrophenylamine market had witnessed a size of USD 530 Million in 2022, and is forecast to reach USD 740 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022–2032.

The L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market, also known as L-DOPA (L-3,4-dihydroxyphenylalanine) market, is a segment of the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries that revolves around the production, distribution, and utilization of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine. L-Hydroxyphenylalanine is an essential amino acid and a precursor to dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in various physiological and neurological functions within the human body. L-Hydroxyphenylalanine finds significant applications in both the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sectors, contributing to its growing commercial significance.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=918

The market’s growth is driven by its pivotal role in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a deficiency of dopamine in the brain. L-Hydroxyphenylalanine serves as a therapeutic agent by increasing dopamine levels, thus alleviating motor symptoms associated with the disease. Additionally, the expanding research on L-Hydroxyphenylalanine’s potential in addressing other neurological conditions and its use in the synthesis of various chemicals further fuel market demand.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 740 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 44 Tables No. of Figures 69 Figures

Key Takeaways

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is expected to witness a value of USD 740 Mn in 2032 and witness a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. North America Market witnessed a market share of 36% in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

By application in dietary supplements, the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity of USD 50 Mn during the forecast period.

By Pharmaceutical application, the market is expected to witness a growth opportunity of USD 30 Mn during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=918

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, particularly Parkinson’s disease, coupled with ongoing research into L-Hydroxyphenylalanine’s potential therapeutic applications, is propelling the demand for this amino acid as a crucial precursor in pharmaceutical and medical industries – says a Fact. MR Analyst

Market Competition

The L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is competitive, with pharmaceutical giants, specialized manufacturers, and innovative researchers vying for dominance. Key companies are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, or chemical manufacturers to leverage their expertise and resources. Moreover, partnerships can accelerate product development and expand market reach.

For instance, In September 2022, the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and the US FDA announced the launch of a private-public partnership to facilitate a better understanding of rare neurodegenerative disorders. This partnership will help foster the rare neurodegenerative disease treatment market development during the forecast period.

Winning strategies

Key market players in the market should offer a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies which helps them garner market share during the last decade. Companies should invest in ongoing research to uncover new applications and benefits of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine. Developing novel uses and improved synthesis methods can differentiate your products and attract a wider customer base.

In November 2022, Cajal Neuroscience, a Seattle-based start-up announced that it had raised US $ 96 Mn in a capital raise round. Moreover, the company also works on rare disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Companies should establish robust international distribution networks to tap into global markets. Efficient logistics and localized services help capture diverse customer bases.

Key Companies Profiled

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Fabrichem

Amino GmbH

Nippon Rika Co. Ltd.

Formedium

Alphachem

Central Drug House pvt Ltd

Yangzhou Gami Biochem Co. Ltd.

Explore More Trending Reports Published by Fact.MR Research:

High Performance Polymers Market Analysis By Product Type (Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyphthalamide (PPA), Polyamide (PA) PA46 & PA4T), By Application (Powertrains & Engines, Electrical Components), By Application (Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics), and By Region – Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033

Aerospace Coatings Market By Application (Commercial Applications, Military Applications & General Aviation), By End Use (MROs & OEMs), By Resin (Polyurethane Aerospace Coatings, Epoxy Aerospace Coatings), By Region – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Biochar Market Analysis, By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Hydrothermal Carbonization), By Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Farming, Electricity Generation, Others) – Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033

Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Analysis By Application (Mining Tools & Components, Cutting Tools, Dies & Punching & Abrasive Products) By End-Use & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: US Sales Office 11140 Rockville Pike Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D) Sales Team: sales@factmr.com