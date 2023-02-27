SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L-Nutra Inc., a leading nutrition technology company that pioneers the discovery, design, and commercialization of novel nutrition programs that impact cellular rejuvenation and support healthy aging, announced the results of a first-ever study evaluating the impact of its Fasting Mimicking Diet (ProLon®) on skin hydration, texture, and psychological well-being in women.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, is the first randomized controlled trial demonstrating the efficacy of a five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) Nutrition protocol on enhancing skin quality, smoothness, hydration, and key components of psychological well-being. Skin health and mental wellbeing are common concerns among women, and this research provides compelling evidence for the effectiveness of FMD Nutrition in improving overall health.

“This study demonstrates the holistic and systemic impact of the Fasting Mimicking Technology affecting cellular rejuvenation from as deep as the inner organ systems to the surface tissue like skin. Together with other published FMD studies in diabetes and cancer, this research further validates that FMD Nutrition is a powerful tool in Lifestyle medicine to improve overall health,” said William Hsu, MD, Chief Medical Officer of L-Nutra Inc.

The researchers recruited 45 female participants, ranging from 35 to 60 years old. The group that used the FMD Nutrition five days per month for three consecutive months had significant improvements in skin hydration as measured by Corneometer, as well as maintenance of skin texture, smoothness and tone evenness, compared to individuals in the standard of care group. Participants also reported significant improvements in feelings of happiness, confidence and empowerment to take control of their health, as well as optimism about the future.

“This successful clinical trial is another testimony for the rejuvenative power of the Fasting Mimicking Diet. Our goal is to help everyone live a long and healthy life by keeping our biological age younger than our chronological age. Through this trial, we have demonstrated what many of our ProLon® consumers have reported for years, a healthier looking, glowing skin, which helps people around the world feel happy and confident about their lives,” said Joseph Antoun, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of L-Nutra Inc.

L-Nutra Inc. is a company that is focused on discovering, designing, and commercializing novel nutritional programs with the goal of improving human health and adding more life to human life. Its current commercial products are aimed at promoting wellness and healthy aging. ProLon® is the company’s flagship product, which is the first and only clinically tested 5-day FMD Nutrition program designed to allow the body to enter a fasting state while still consuming nutrient-dense foods. L-Nutra also offers ProLon Reset™, a 1-day FMD Nutrition kit, and ProLon Intermittent Fasting Bar®, a nutrition bar designed and clinically tested to support intermittent fasting. The company’s Nutrition for Longevity® program offers science-backed, chef-curated meals formulated to address the nutritional deficiencies in commercially grown produce. For more information, visit https://l-nutra.com/.

