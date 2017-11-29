L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Announces Contract for the Installation of Rockwell Collins Large Display System on Boeing 757 and 767 Aircraft

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (L2), a leader in avionics integration and installation services for the global air transport industry, today announced a contract to upgrade Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft with the Rockwell Collins Large Display avionics suite. L2 has been contracted by Rockwell Collins to provide engineering design and provide project management for the upgrade program.

The 757/767 Large Display System upgrade solution brings the advanced flight deck technology of the Boeing 787 to the 757 and 767 platforms, by replacing the aging cathode ray tube (CRT) displays and numerous analog instruments with three multi-redundant large-format displays. The upgrade reduces maintenance costs through increased reliability, as well as provides a proactive solution for managing CRT obsolescence.

“The new avionics display upgrade program will replace existing CRT displays on the Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft platforms,” said Kevin Paul, L2 Manager, Program Management. “The installation of the Rockwell Collins display suite not only enhances situational awareness for the flight crew, but is also 80 pounds lighter than the existing CRTs, thus offering substantial fuel savings over time.”

Overall, the Large Display System retrofit contains over 1800 new wiring segments, 75 newly designed L2 hardware components, including a redesigned Forward Instrument Panel compliant with the Boeing Flight Deck philosophy, and numerous advanced manufacturing additive manufacturing (3D printed) parts to support the adaptation of the legacy cooling system with the new flight system displays. In total, L2 will be providing Rockwell Collins’ end customer with seventy-five 757 and fifty-nine 767 installation kits.

A lead Project Engineer for the B757/B767 upgrade said, “The L2 team has provided fantastic support with all aspects of this upgrade program and we look forward to the successful completion of the first aircraft installation in a couple of months.”

L2 expects FAA Supplemental Type Certification for the upgrade program to be awarded in the second quarter of 2018. The entire program is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

About L2

L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (www.L2aviation.com) provides avionics engineering, integration, and installation services (FAA CRS L2ZR265X) for the global air transport industry. Since 1997, the company has been performing integration of digital avionics systems into analog and digital aircraft. Additionally, L2 offers full installation and support capabilities (AS9100). L2 specializes in Satcom, EFB, e-Enabled, Flat Panels, ACARS/DataLink, RAAS, TAWS, Terminal and Cabin Wireless, Flight Data and FMS among other avionics systems.

