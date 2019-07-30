Breaking News
L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Partners With GE Aviation for Installation Services

L2’s Agreement with GE Aviation Provides Field Installations of miniQARs and Other Equipment

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L2 Aviation, a recognized leader in avionics integrations, modifications and remote installations, has partnered with GE Aviation to provide remote installation services for the Avionica miniQAR Mk III Quick Access Recorder (Avionica is a GE Aviation company). Under the agreement, L2’s Remote Avionics Maintenance Services (RAMS) will travel to an aircraft’s location and install all hardware, wiring and perform functional testing, returning the aircraft to service under its FAA Part 145 certificate.

L2 originally provided certification services of the miniQAR in April 2018 with an (AML) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Part 23 turbine aircraft under a commercial agreement with Avionica.  The STC included Honda Jet, Eclipse 500, Cirrus Vision Jet, TBM, PC-12s, Cessna Citation 510s and 525s, Embraer 100 and 300, all Textron Beechcraft King Air models plus many other Part 23 turbine aircraft. This new services agreement with GE is an extension of L2’s extensive knowledge and experience with miniQAR integration and how they connect and collect data on Part 23 turbine aircraft.   

“This is a new and exciting time for L2 as it partners with one of the landmark technology and Fortune 100 companies to provide some of the most valuable parts of a transaction, the direct contact with the customer,” said Mark Lebovitz, President of L2 Aviation.  “L2 was started as a remote maintenance provider, so after 22 years and hundreds of repeat customers in all aviation segments, we feel confident we can represent GE Aviation with its customers to the level of customer interaction they expect.”

“We’ve appreciated L2’s strong support in the installation of the miniQAR Mk III/avCM combination for operators needing to transmit flight data while on the ground and connected to a local cellular network from anywhere in the world,” said Sean Reilly, vice president of Business Development for Avionica. “I see this relationship continuing to grow and get stronger now as part of GE Aviation.”

L2 has already performed several installations of Avionica’s miniQARs, as well as their avCM-4G cellular module providing greater data acquisition and instant ground based cellular transmission to maintenance providers and FOQA providers like Austin Digital (acquired by GE Aviation in 2012).

About L2

L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (www.L2aviation.com) provides avionics engineering, integration and installation services (FAA CRS L2ZR265X) for the global air transport industry. Since 1997, the company has been performing integration of digital avionics systems into analog and digital aircraft.  Additionally, L2 offers full installation and support capabilities for AOG situations, normal aircraft inspections and mandates such as ADS-B.  L2 specializes in Satcom, EFB, e-Enabled, Flat Panels Displays, ACARS/DataLink, RAAS, TAWS, Terminal and Cabin Wireless, Flight Data and FMS among other avionics systems.

About Avionica
Avionica, LLC is a GE Aviation company that has been headquartered in Miami, Fla. for more than 25 years. The company is a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art data collection and data transmission products for aircraft. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models of air transport, business and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

