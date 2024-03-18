Zurich, 18 mars 2024– La jeune pousse suisse Liqwid Finance lance, en partenariat avec l’émetteur Issuance.Swiss AG, CASL, un ETP résolument nouveau dans l’univers des actifs numériques. Il permet non seulement de capturer la performance du sous-jacent ADA, géré par la fondation Cardano, mais aussi les intérêts du travail (staking) de ce jeton. Distribué sous forme d’ETP (exchange traded product), ce produit est accessible à tout type d’investisseurs Suisse dès aujourd’hui sur la bourse de Zurich, le SIX Swiss Exchange (code ISIN CH1327686056, ticker CASL).
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- The Swiss Stock Exchange Welcomes CASL, A Disruptive Staking Crypto Product: Cardano Staking ETP by Liqwid (CASL) - March 18, 2024
- La bourse suisse accueille CASL, un produit crypto disruptif : l’ETP Cardano Staking ETP by Liqwid (CASL) - March 18, 2024
- JOANN Enters into Agreement to Reduce Debt and Receive $132 Million in New Capital and Related Financial Accommodations with Strong Support of Key Financial and Industry Stakeholders - March 18, 2024