LA breaks Houston’s home spell, evens World Series

HOUSTON (Reuters) – The Los Angeles Dodgers, playing with their backs against the wall for the first time all year, sprang back to life with a five-run ninth inning on Saturday to beat the Houston Astros 6-2 and level the World Series at two games apiece.
