AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Cena, a signature, multi-city dinner series designed to connect artists, executives, and community leaders, made its return to Austin for a second year to celebrate Latino and Hispanic excellence at SXSW 2024. These intimate events shine a spotlight on the vibrant talent, resilience, and impact that the community continues to have across sectors, and recognize the vital role that Latino and Hispanic voices play in shaping cultural narratives and influencing societal perspectives.

Created by media and entertainment executive Ruben Garcia, La Cena fosters a sense of unity and pride, reinforcing the importance of diversity, inclusion, and representation across all industries. By hosting the series in key markets across the country, La Cena is centering the creation of one of the most dynamic leadership networks, and exploring how we can activate their collective influence to accelerate progress for Latinos and Hispanics globally through art, business, and advocacy. “We are long overdue for changing the narrative around our impact and our presence in this industry. The Cenas are about galvanizing our collective Latino and Hispanic impact to create change,” said Ruben Garcia, Founder of La Cena.

La Cena has been hosted in several cities; most recently in Las Vegas as part of a series of Super Bowl activations, and in 2023 in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, and Miami, with hosts including actor Cristo Fernández (“Ted Lasso”), actress and producer America Ferrera (“Barbie”), television producer and showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett (“With Love”), Cris Abrego (Chairman of the Television Academy and CEO, Hyphenate Media Group), Becky G (actress, musician, and entrepreneur), actor and musician Michael Cimino (“Never Have I Ever”), and actor and comedian John Leguizamo (“Leguizamo Does America”).

La Cena: Austin 2024 was sponsored by the McDonald’s Spotlight Dorado short film contest, aimed at uplifting and amplifying diverse voices to help bridge the gap that exists for Latino and Hispanic filmmakers in the industry. Among the guests were Marissa Díaz, Kryzz Gautier, and Pablo Riesgo, the rising filmmakers selected as 2023 Spotlight Dorado finalists.

The event was also presented in partnership with NGLmitú, today’s leading digital media and entertainment company that serves as the event’s media partner and aligns with the event’s commitment to keeping the Latino and Hispanic community connected with the people and passions they love. “We are once again honored to have worked with Ruben Garcia, onboarding relevant sponsors for these unique gatherings and for helping Ruben cultivate and shape Latino and Hispanic excellence with each and every event that he creates!” said Joe Bernard, Chief Revenue Officer, NGLmitú.

Click HERE for photos from the evening. Photo credit: Richard Gonzales.

