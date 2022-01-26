LA County Board of Supervisors Recommend Historic Investments in the Future of Reproductive Health Care and Access to Abortion

Planned Parenthood and Numerous Elected and Community Leaders Applauds Leadership of County Leaders in Support of Transforming LA County into a Haven County for Essential Health Care Services

Los Angeles, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion from Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl directing the Directors of Health Services and Public Health and County Counsel to meet and develop within 30 days written recommendations on how the County will respond to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

This historic recommendation examines immediate actions the County can take, while working in coordination with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and other reproductive health care advocates, to examine potential County budget impact of State proposals put forth in the CA Future of Abortion Council report. These proposals, many of which are already starting to be introduced as legislation, include policies to relax residency requirements to ensure everyone has access to reproductive health care such as abortion services and related social services; opportunities to enhance medical training; expanded reproductive health care workforce; uniform referral systems to optimize access to reproductive health care services; and opportunities to reduce and address health disparities by expanding reproductive health services, supplies and education, for marginalized communities.

“As we celebrated the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we must acknowledge that for many people, abortion access is already out of reach despite the right to safe, legal abortion,” said Sue Dunlap, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. “Banning abortion does not take away the need for it. The reality is people here in Los Angeles, throughout the county, need abortions, as do patients from Texas and other states, which we are already seeing, and that need is only going to increase. That’s why we are thankful to be working in partnership with the LA County Board of Supervisors to be as prepared as possible to continue serving all of the patients that come to us and avoid a situation of delayed care for both LA County residents, Californians and those needing care from out-of-state.”

This motion couldn’t be happening at a more critical time. In the almost 50 years since Roe, anti-abortion politicians have waged incremental attacks against abortion access. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case about a blatantly unconstitutional Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This case is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. With this Mississippi case, anti-abortion politicians are now demanding outright that the Supreme Court ignore established legal precedent and completely overturn Roe. By agreeing to hear the case, the Supreme Court has signaled its potential willingness to overturn decades of its own decisions upholding abortion rights. In a separate development, the Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning abortion at six weeks to go into effect in direct violation of Roe signaling to many reproductive healthcare providers that immediate action is needed to protect and expand access to care.

“We must prepare for the real possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down and millions of Americans losing their constitutional right to abortion. Los Angeles County will join our great state of California in being a safe haven for abortion access and reproductive healthcare” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly J. Mitchell. “No matter where you live or how much money you have – essential health care, including abortion, should be accessible. I want to thank Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and the countless community health care partners that millions of Angelenos rely on for health services. Now more than ever, our community healthcare partners are vital to helping meet the needs of our residents and those outside of LA County who will be looking to us for care.”

“Women’s reproductive freedoms are in jeopardy again. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, the leadership of LA County will do everything we can to support women whose access to essential health care, including abortion, may be denied in other states” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “The right to reproductive healthcare is every woman’s right, no matter where she lives, and if LA County can help ensure that right to every woman by becoming a safe haven, we will do so.”

Following today’s action from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the following elected officials and organization and coalition partners provided the following statements in support:

“Access to quality reproductive health care should always be a right, not a privilege,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “I applaud Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl for putting forth this critical motion to protect a woman’s right to choose and ensure reproductive freedom for L.A. County residents.”

“As the largest county in the country, preparing for the possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down is an immediate action that we must take at all levels of government to preserve the right for women to have control over their own bodies and have access to abortion,” said Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez. “The City of Los Angeles stands with women throughout this country because it is HER right to choose.”

“Reproductive healthcare is under attack and cities and health jurisdictions need to step up to protect access to safe abortions and medical care. The work Planned Parenthood does in Long Beach and across LA County is critical to the health of our community” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “I look forward to proposing similar actions that will ensure our city is a safe haven for those seeking access to abortion care.”

“We’ve always said California has the opportunity and obligation to be bold in the face of attacks on abortion access. If there was ever a time to stand strong in our convictions to support critical sexual and reproductive health care services—it is right now,” said State Senator Sydney K. Kamlager. “As a Planned Parenthood Los Angeles board member and Vice Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, I am proud to see the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors take a firm stance in declaring the largest county in California (and the nation) a safe haven for abortion access. We must ensure sexual and reproductive health care providers, like Planned Parenthood, remain supported by California leadership and policy. Regardless of what happens at the Supreme Court, Los Angeles health care providers will still be here, and supported, when offering critical care to those in need.

“I’m thrilled to see this historic and vital action today by LA County Board Supervisors to protect & expand access to abortion as we face attacks across the country on our constitutional rights. Thank you, Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl, and Planned Parenthood Los Angeles for your leadership.” Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“Seeing the largest county in California, and one of the most populous areas in the country, take this proactive action to protect and expand access to abortion – regardless of the decision at the Supreme Court – shows the depth of California’s commitment to this constitutional right. With the California Future of Abortion Council recommendations now being applied at the local level, we are starting to see the full scope of the blueprint play out and we hope to see other counties follow LA County’s lead. Because right now, and for the foreseeable future, we are in an all-hands-on-deck situation” said Jodi Hicks, CEO/President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “Today’s action proves once again how many hands are willing to help people access the essential health care they need here in California. There is no doubt, from Governor Newsom to the local level, California is all in on protecting and expanding access to abortion.”

“Black women in the states where access to abortion is threaten need to know that there are Black women in Los Angeles who are creating safe havens. Low income women in states where access to abortion is dwindling to non-existence should know there are women (and men) in Los Angeles County that honors your right to control your body, that respects your decisions surrounding your reproductive life and is endeavoring to create a safe haven” said Janette Robinson Flint, Executive Director, Black Women for Wellness. “The stress, anxiety, fear and powerlessness that comes from the draconian laws, the embolden vigilantes, the hard right swing of the courts is real. However our belief in justice, our work for freedom, our joy with uplifting women & girls will prevail. Los Angeles County in creating safe havens for women seeking abortion care is movement to demonstrate our determination, Black Women for Wellness supports creating this safe haven with hope it sends a signal to women and girls, we are here, we will create space, there is hope.

“Abortion is essential health care. It’s outrageous that in 2021, the fundamental and constitutional right to make personal decisions about pregnancy is up for debate,” said Julie Rabinovitz, President and CEO of Essential Access Health, a member of the California Future of Abortion Council Steering Committee. “As a majority of Supreme Court Justices appear ready to undermine the bodily autonomy of millions and allow extreme abortion restrictions to stand, we urgently need comprehensive and meaningful action at the county and state levels to ensure that anyone in need of abortion services can get the care they want, when and where they need it – with dignity and respect. We applaud the LA County Board of Supervisors and thank Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl for their leadership in moving forward efforts to reduce barriers to abortion and advance health equity.”

“We deal daily with immigrant women whose human rights have been violated, both here and in their countries of origin. The criminalization of the right to an abortion is a principal reason women become refugees” said Angelica Salas, Executive Director for CHIRLA. “We applaud the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in creating safe havens for women seeking abortion to make impactful changes to support all communities that call Los Angeles home.”

“California Latinas for Reproductive Justice is pleased to support the motion brought before the Board of Supervisors today by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl. Consistent with Reproductive Justice principles, we believe that a person’s ability to practice bodily autonomy in regards to their reproductive and sexual health depends not only on the protected legal access to services including abortion, but also on the supportive systems and structures that complement these services and take into account the many intersections in our lives” said Laura Jiménez, Executiva Director of California Latinas for Reproductive Justice. “This motion is a powerful step toward making impactful changes to support people in LA County and beyond to get the critical health care that they need.”

“Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) supports the equal, quality, and affordable access to reproductive healthcare for all woman.” –Helen Iris Torres, Chief Executive Officer for HOPE.

“If the Supreme Court won’t protect abortion access for millions of Americans, then it’s up to the rest of us to safeguard this essential human right,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang. “Abortion is healthcare, and it ought to be safe, legal and accessible for all — including the LGBTQ+ community. We are deeply grateful to Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl and their Board colleagues for their leadership in this urgent fight.”

“The California Women’s Law Center is in strong support of this motion” said Betsy Butler, Executive Director of California Women’s Law Center. “We share Los Angeles County’s understanding that California will need to assist people from across the country who seek to exercise their reproductive choice and we applaud the County’s effort to do the research and investigation necessary to ensure safe, accessible reproductive health care for all.

“The Center for Reproductive Health, Law and Policy at UCLA Law applauds the Board of Supervisors’ historic recommendation and stands ready to support their work in developing policies to ensure access to care locally and to make Los Angeles Count a model for what other local governments can do to help those losing access to reproductive care throughout the county,” said Brad Sears, Associate Dean of Public Interest Law at UCLA Law. “UCLA has a critical role in providing cutting-edge medial and policy research and training the next generation of health care workers and advocates to provide assistance today while working to restore reproductive rights as quickly as possible.”

“As a Reproductive Freedom State, California plays a critical role in protecting reproductive health” said Yvette Martinez, Executive Director of the California Democratic Party. “I’m proud that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have taken what Governor Newsom has proposed at the state and declared Los Angeles County as a safe haven for people so they know that we will always fight for them and their right to abortion.”

“For 49 Years our nation has protected women and their right to choose what’s best for them and their body thanks to Roe v Wade. Here in Los Angeles County women make up 50% of our 10 million Angelenos, and we will continue to ensure that we are fighting the alarming threats facing abortion rights” said Mark Gonzalez, Chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party. “I’m proud that our County Board of Supervisors have declared Los Angeles County a safe haven for women all across our country, so they know we will always fight for them and for reproductive justice.”

“Los Angeles can lead the nation, even as federal protections crumble, by ensuring that abortions are accessible to all who come here, regardless of race, gender, or geography.” – Senior Staff Attorney Minouche Kandel, ACLU of Southern California

We thank the LA County Board of Supervisors and all of the local leaders and organization and coalition partners for standing with the patients who turn to Planned Parenthood for accurate and affordable reproductive health care and access to safe and legal abortion in a reproductive safe haven county of Los Angeles.

More Information about the Motion

Item 22. Preserving Reproductive Health Access on the Anniversary of Roe v.Wade

Recommendation as submitted by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl: Direct the Chief Executive Officer, the Directors of Health Services and Public Health, and County Counsel, in coordination with Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health care advocates, to meet, develop within 30 days, and report back to the Board with written recommendations on how the County could respond should Roe v. Wade be overturned, with the recommendations to include an analysis of any potential County budget impact of State proposals to relax residency requirements to ensure everyone has access to reproductive health care, including abortion services and related social services; opportunities to enhance medical training, especially training on how to respond to emergent medical complications related to septic non-hospital abortions; opportunities to expand the reproductive healthcare workforce, including efforts to ensure providers are working at the top of their license; opportunities to create uniform referral systems to optimize access to reproductive health services; and opportunities to reduce and address health disparities by expanding reproductive and sexual health services, supplies and education, for marginalized communities and those who might be harder to reach and should include women who are unhoused, incarcerated and those with substance use disorders or serious mental health concerns. (22-0443)

CONTACT: John Erickson, Director of Public Affairs Planned Parenthood Los Angeles 213-476-5386 John.Erickson@pp-la.org