DESTIN, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As summer heats up and more people flock to the waters of Crab Island, La Dolce Vita (LDV) is committed to promoting water safety to ensure that everyone enjoys their time on the water safely. LDV, known for its premier pontoon boat rentals, is taking this opportunity to remind the community and visitors of essential water safety practices.

Boaters love spending time around Crab Island, but it’s also an area where water safety incidents can occur. Recent observations have highlighted the need for increased awareness and precautionary measures to prevent accidents.

Key Safety Tips from La Dolce Vita:

Wear Life Jackets: Ensure that all passengers, especially children, wear properly fitted life jackets at all times. Avoid Alcohol Consumption: Operating a boat under the influence is illegal and significantly increases the risk of accidents. Stay sober to stay safe. Education is Key: Regardless of age or experience, it is crucial to educate yourself and take a boat safety course. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers a temporary course completion certificate for those who wish to operate a boat or personal watercraft (PWC) in Florida but do not have a Florida Boater Safety card. Check Weather Conditions: Always check the weather forecast before heading out and be prepared to adjust plans if conditions change. Stay Hydrated and Sun Safe: Drink plenty of water and use sunscreen to prevent dehydration and sunburn, which can impair your ability to operate a boat safely. Follow Navigation Rules: Be aware of the boating traffic and follow all navigation rules to avoid collisions and other accidents. If you are involved in a boating accident, call 911 immediately. It is unlawful for any person operating a vessel involved in a boating accident to leave the scene without giving all possible aid to the involved persons and without reporting the accident to the proper authorities.

“While we want everyone to have fun when renting one of our pontoon boats, we also want boaters to stay safe,” says Cody Skarupa with LDV. “We want everyone to enjoy the beauty of Crab Island without any unfortunate incidents. We’ve been at this for years, so we want to ensure anyone who may be out there for the first time takes the time to do it right so they can have a positive experience.”

La Dolce Vita offers comprehensive pontoon boat rentals, ensuring that every rental is equipped with necessary safety equipment and is maintained to the highest standards. The company also provides safety briefings to all renters to ensure they are well-informed before setting out on the water.

Serving the beaches from Pensacola to Panama City, La Dolce Vita is a one-stop shop for those searching for the ultimate beach vacation. From a relaxing day on the beach with just the right amount of shade, to an active bike ride through our idyllic beach towns, La Dolce Vita has you covered.

For more information about pontoon boat rentals at LDV visit:

https://ldvbeach.com/destin/calhoun-marina/pontoon-boats

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6de94f1-a8f1-4ccb-9aea-720a2ad0b868

CONTACT: Press Contact: Cody Skarupa Email: [email protected] Phone: (866) 651-1869