LA Food Bank Names NorthStar Moving’s 2021 Food Drive “Fundraiser of the Year”

NorthStar Moving’s 2022 food drive surpasses 2021’s, providing over 178,000 meals to feed hungry kids

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is proud to announce that the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank awarded their Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive 2021 “Top Fundraiser of the Year.” NorthStar Moving raised the most donations out of almost 200 #WeFeedLA fundraisers and is featured in the food bank’s annual report.

“I am so proud that our food drive is being featured for this recognition,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “I wish our food drive was enough to feed all the hungry children, but the Los Angeles Food Bank needs everyone’s assistance to meet the massive need. I challenge other businesses to do all they can to assist the Food Bank. They are working hard to alleviate hunger in LA County. Let’s work together to assist them!”

Simultaneously with the honor, NorthStar Moving completed their 2022 food drive, raising even more donations. This year’s 10th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive raised $44,630 for the LA Food Bank, providing 178,520 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County. Over the ten years, NorthStar Moving’s food drives have allowed the LA Regional Food Bank to provide 663,520 meals!

“I want to thank Compass Real Estate for once again being our food drive partner,” said McHolm. “We are so grateful to the local Compass offices and everyone who contributed to our food drive. The milestone of raising over half a million meals humbles me. It is truly one of those life affirming moments when you experience that your little idea can truly blossom into something critical and meaningful. There is no limit to what we can do when we all work together. The LA Regional Food Bank is a powerhouse of positive impact in our community and they are, unfortunately, so necessary in this time of increased need and rising food costs. Please donate to your local food bank. We all can not stop until every child is well-nourished.”

The 11th annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive will kick-off in Summer 2023.To continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in these unprecedented times, donations can be made here.

About NorthStar Moving

