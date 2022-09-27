Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LA Food Bank Names NorthStar Moving’s 2021 Food Drive “Fundraiser of the Year”

LA Food Bank Names NorthStar Moving’s 2021 Food Drive “Fundraiser of the Year”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NorthStar Moving’s 2022 food drive surpasses 2021’s, providing over 178,000 meals to feed hungry kids

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is proud to announce that the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank awarded their Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive 2021 “Top Fundraiser of the Year.” NorthStar Moving raised the most donations out of almost 200 #WeFeedLA fundraisers and is featured in the food bank’s annual report.

“I am so proud that our food drive is being featured for this recognition,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “I wish our food drive was enough to feed all the hungry children, but the Los Angeles Food Bank needs everyone’s assistance to meet the massive need. I challenge other businesses to do all they can to assist the Food Bank. They are working hard to alleviate hunger in LA County. Let’s work together to assist them!”

Simultaneously with the honor, NorthStar Moving completed their 2022 food drive, raising even more donations. This year’s 10th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive raised $44,630 for the LA Food Bank, providing 178,520 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County. Over the ten years, NorthStar Moving’s food drives have allowed the LA Regional Food Bank to provide 663,520 meals!

“I want to thank Compass Real Estate for once again being our food drive partner,” said McHolm. “We are so grateful to the local Compass offices and everyone who contributed to our food drive. The milestone of raising over half a million meals humbles me. It is truly one of those life affirming moments when you experience that your little idea can truly blossom into something critical and meaningful. There is no limit to what we can do when we all work together. The LA Regional Food Bank is a powerhouse of positive impact in our community and they are, unfortunately, so necessary in this time of increased need and rising food costs. Please donate to your local food bank. We all can not stop until every child is well-nourished.”

The 11th annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive will kick-off in Summer 2023.To continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in these unprecedented times, donations can be made here.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company’s local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

CONTACT: Carrie Callahan
NorthStar Moving Company
8002757767
carrie@nashcallahan.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.