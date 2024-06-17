Celebration, FL, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the addition of 92 real estate agents to its team within one week, starting from June 10, 2024. Among the new additions is the Millenian Group, a top-performing real estate brokerage team based in Orlando, Florida.

The Millenian Group consists of six proven team leaders: Eliza Anez, Monica Urrutia, Dayana Romero, Carmen Molina, Maria Castrellon, and Linguesy Tovar. This high-performing group has collectively closed over 80 transactions and achieved sales exceeding $22 million over the past 12 months, underscoring their expertise and commitment to excellence in the real estate industry.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the Millenian Group and all our new agents to the La Rosa family. Their proven track records and dedication to providing outstanding service align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional real estate experiences. We believe that this significant growth of agents is a testament to the strength of our agent-centric, technology-driven approach. We continue to expand our reach and expect to have a further impact in the real estate market by leveraging our innovative technology and comprehensive service offerings to support our agents and clients. We remain committed to fostering a collaborative and supportive environment that empowers our agents to achieve their highest potential.”

Eliza Anez stated, “We are thrilled to join the team at La Rosa, as their innovative and agent-friendly revenue share model truly stands out. We believe this approach will disrupt existing revenue share models in the real estate industry by allowing agents to immediately earn revenue without restrictions. This transparent and easy-to-understand model is more agent-centric, providing unparalleled opportunities for agents to thrive and succeed in the competitive real estate market.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa’s business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 22 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. The Company also has 15 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors’ landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: [email protected]