Celebration, FL, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that on April 18, 2024, it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Continue Listing Rules by satisfying Nasdaq’s Equity Standard under Listing Rule 5550(b).