MONROE, Mich., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its second quarter fiscal 2024 results for the period ended October 28, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 126177.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/, and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID 49452.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company’s international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 175 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.