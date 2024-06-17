Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights :

Consolidated delivered sales of $554 million Up 22% versus most recent pre-pandemic fourth quarter (Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter) Down 1% versus prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.91 Non-GAAP (1) diluted EPS of $0.95

Generated $53 million in operating cash flow for the quarter

Grew company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network by three stores (including two acquired independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores)

Fiscal 2024 Highlights :

Consolidated delivered sales of $2.05 billion

Gross margin expansion on GAAP and Non-GAAP (1) basis, across all segments

basis, across all segments GAAP diluted EPS of $2.83 Non-GAAP (1) diluted EPS of $2.98

Generated $158 million in operating cash flow for the year

Strong balance sheet with $341 million in cash and no external debt

Opened six company-owned and acquired 11 independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores Retail (company-owned) stores now represent over half of the total La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® network for first time in company history

stores Returned $85 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends Increased prior quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.20 in third quarter



MONROE, Mich., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, today reported fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended April 27, 2024. For the quarter, sales totaled $554 million, a decrease of 1% against a year ago period that benefited from pandemic backlog deliveries and 22% above the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019. Operating margin was 9.1% in the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on a Non-GAAP(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.91 on a GAAP basis and $0.95 on a Non-GAAP(1) basis.

Written sales again outperformed the industry, with fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries®) segment up 1% versus a year ago, and written same-store sales down 5% versus a year ago. Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network decreased 3% versus the year ago period. Trends were strongest in the first half of the quarter around key holiday events and recovery from January weather events. Written sales results continue to outperform the broader industry, which was down 8% for the quarter, as furniture and home furnishings spending remains depressed with overall traffic trends challenged and housing activity down due to continued higher interest rates.

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We are pleased with our strong finish to the fiscal year as fourth quarter results exceeded expectations. Wholesale unit volumes improved in the quarter and recovery from weather and related disruptions in January also provided a tailwind. The industry continues to grapple with higher for longer interest rates and housing turnover near 30-year lows negatively impacting store traffic. However, our execution is the strongest it has ever been, including conversion rates at all-time highs and average ticket and design sales trending up for the year. We expect industry fundamentals to remain volatile for the near term, but remain confident in our ability to outperform the market and gain share longer term. Our first quarter is off to a good start and we are encouraged by our solid Memorial Day results as we believe our assortment and best-in-class motion offerings are resonating with consumers in the marketplace.”

Whittington added, “During the year we made great progress on our Century Vision strategy increasing both the total La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® store network and the number of company-owned stores. We opened six new company-owned stores and acquired 11 independent Furniture Galleries® stores. We also invested in both our stores and manufacturing operations through remodels and improving the agility of our supply chain. As a market leader in comfortable custom furniture with quick delivery, we are positioned to continue to outperform the industry and grow share. Our focus remains on executing our proven playbook of expanding our Retail segment through new and acquired stores, delivering sales growth double the industry, and driving margin expansion. I want to thank all of our dedicated employees for their strong contributions throughout the year. The momentum in our business is palpable, particularly with our strong merchandising offerings and new “Long Live the Lazy” brand campaign building awareness, consideration, and purchase intent. We are excited to build further on this foundation in Fiscal 2025.”

First Quarter Outlook :

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Taken together, our third quarter and fourth quarter results were largely in line with our plans for the second half of Fiscal 2024. Recall, delivered sales in Fiscal 2023 included $300 million of backlog. Thus, our sales were roughly flat compared to last year, absent this backlog. Looking forward, in Fiscal 2025, we expect the industry to continue to be challenged, down by as much as 5%, with any improved industry trends occurring late in our fiscal year, towards calendar 2025, when expected interest rate cuts filter through the economy and begin to positively impact housing activity. We expect to continue to outperform the industry in Fiscal 2025, which should result in modest sales growth year-over-year. Growth will be supported by executing our Century Vision strategy, including the opening of 12 to 15 new La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, mainly in the second half of the fiscal. For the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, we expect delivered sales to be in the range of $475-495 million and Non-GAAP operating margin(2) to be in the range of 6-7%. Also, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week-long plant shutdown in July.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Quarter Ended Year Ended 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Change 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Change Sales $ 553,535 $ 561,287 (1 )% $ 2,047,027 $ 2,349,433 (13 )% GAAP operating income 50,097 54,073 (7 )% 150,796 211,439 (29 )% Non-GAAP operating income 52,114 55,056 (5 )% 159,398 223,203 (29 )% GAAP operating margin 9.1% 9.6% (50) bps 7.4% 9.0% (160) bps Non-GAAP operating margin 9.4% 9.8% (40) bps 7.8% 9.5% (170) bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 39,308 34,373 14 % 122,626 150,664 (19 )% Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 40,811 43,091 (5 )% 129,131 167,080 (23 )% Diluted weighted average common shares 42,974 43,427 43,280 43,240 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.79 15 % $ 2.83 $ 3.48 (19 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.99 (4 )% $ 2.98 $ 3.86 (23 )%



Liquidity Measures:

Year Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 158,127 $ 205,167 Share repurchases $ 52,773 $ 5,004 Capital expenditures (53,551 ) (68,812 ) Dividends 32,665 29,869 Free cash flow $ 104,576 $ 136,355 Cash returns to shareholders $ 85,438 $ 34,873

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 341,098 $ 343,374 Restricted cash — 3,304 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 341,098 $ 346,678



Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter :

Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 decreased 1% to $554 million versus last year. Sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023 included the delivery of a significant backlog resulting from heightened demand in prior periods. Sales increased 22% versus the most recent pre-pandemic fourth quarter in Fiscal 2019

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 9.1% versus 9.6% Consolidated Non-GAAP (1) operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 9.4% versus 9.8%, driven by lower gross margin from segment mix partially offset by lower SG&A spend

GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.91 from $0.79 and Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS decreased to $0.95 from $0.99

Retail Segment:

Sales: Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores) increased 1% with growth from acquired and new stores, more than offsetting lower same-store sales compared to the year ago period Written same-store sales decreased 5%, driven by lower traffic and the challenging economic environment, partially offset by stronger conversion rates and higher design sales Delivered sales decreased 6% to $228 million versus last year’s results that included delivery of pandemic-related backlog but increased 50% versus the most recent pre-pandemic fourth quarter in fiscal year 2019

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income was 14.1% and $32 million, versus 15.5% and $38 million, respectively Non-GAAP (1) operating margin and Non-GAAP (1) operating income were 14.2% and $32 million, down 130 basis points and 14%, respectively, driven by improved gross margin from favorable shift in product mix, more than offset by fixed cost deleverage on lower delivered sales



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Sales decreased 1% to $392 million, relatively flat versus the year ago period

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin decreased to 8.1% versus 8.5% Non-GAAP (1) operating margin decreased to 8.5%, down 20 basis points; gross margin declines were partially offset by lower SG&A expenses



Corporate & Other:

Joybird written sales decreased 1% and delivered sales were roughly flat at $37 million as sales trends have largely stabilized. Joybird again made meaningful progress on improving profitability in the quarter with lower freight and warranty expenses, improved product mix, and a higher return on advertising spending

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2024 :

Ended the fiscal year with $341 million in cash (3) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $158 million in cash from operating activities, including $53 million in the fourth quarter, versus $205 million in Fiscal 2023 and $78 million in last year’s fourth quarter, which benefited from pandemic backlog deliveries

Invested $54 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® (new stores and remodels), and projects at our manufacturing and distribution facilities

(new stores and remodels), and projects at our manufacturing and distribution facilities Returned approximately $85 million to shareholders, including $53 million in share repurchases and $33 million in dividends

Notes :

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 exclude:

a $1.7 million pre-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share, charge related to our supply chain optimization actions

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 exclude:

a $0.7 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to the closure of the Torreón, MX facility, primarily reflecting asset relocation costs

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and a de minimis amount included in interest expense

a pre-tax charge of $10.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share related to an impairment of one investment

Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2024 year exclude:

a $7.5 million pre-tax, or $0.13 per diluted share, charge related to our supply chain optimization actions

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.2 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, with $1.1 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense

Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2023 year exclude:

a $10.8 million pre-tax, or $0.19 per diluted share, charge related to the closure of the Torreón, MX facility, primarily reflecting the impairment of various assets

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.6 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and $0.3 million included in interest expense

a pre-tax charge of $10.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, related to an impairment of one investment

a $0.6 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to the company’s business realignment, announced in June 2020

(2)This reference to Non-GAAP operating margin for a future period is a Non-GAAP financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(3)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures :

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), Non-GAAP operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, supply chain optimization charges, investment impairment charges, and purchase accounting charges. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID-19, including a reduction in the company’s work force, temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities and subsequent gains resulting from the sale of related assets. The supply chain optimization charges include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs resulting from the closure, consolidation, and centralization of various global supply chain operations and includes the closure of our Torreón manufacturing facility (previously disclosed as Mexico optimization). The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of a contingent consideration liability. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes the impacts from the impairment charge for one investment when assessing the company’s operating and financial performance due to the one-time and infrequent nature of the transaction. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Sales $ 553,535 $ 561,287 $ 2,047,027 $ 2,349,433 Cost of sales 313,452 312,649 1,165,357 1,384,700 Gross profit 240,083 248,638 881,670 964,733 Selling, general and administrative expense 189,986 194,565 730,874 753,294 Operating income 50,097 54,073 150,796 211,439 Interest expense (126 ) (122 ) (455 ) (536 ) Interest income 4,260 3,046 15,482 6,670 Other income (expense), net (92 ) (10,950 ) (71 ) (11,784 ) Income before income taxes 54,139 46,047 165,752 205,789 Income tax expense 13,807 11,402 41,116 53,848 Net income 40,332 34,645 124,636 151,941 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,024 ) (272 ) (2,010 ) (1,277 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 39,308 $ 34,373 $ 122,626 $ 150,664 Basic weighted average common shares 42,499 43,261 42,878 43,148 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.92 $ 0.79 $ 2.86 $ 3.49 Diluted weighted average common shares 42,974 43,427 43,280 43,240 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 2.83 $ 3.48

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 341,098 $ 343,374 Restricted cash — 3,304 Receivables, net of allowance of $5,076 at 4/27/2024 and $4,776 at 4/29/2023 139,213 125,536 Inventories, net 263,237 276,257 Other current assets 93,260 106,129 Total current assets 836,808 854,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,224 278,578 Goodwill 214,453 205,008 Other intangible assets, net 47,251 39,375 Deferred income taxes – long-term 10,283 8,918 Right of use lease assets 446,466 416,269 Other long-term assets, net 59,957 63,515 Total assets $ 1,913,442 $ 1,866,263 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 96,486 $ 107,460 Lease liabilities, short-term 77,027 77,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 263,768 290,650 Total current liabilities 437,281 475,861 Lease liabilities, long-term 404,724 368,163 Other long-term liabilities 58,077 70,142 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 42,440 outstanding at 4/27/2024 and 43,318 outstanding at 4/29/2023 42,440 43,318 Capital in excess of par value 368,485 358,891 Retained earnings 598,009 545,155 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,870 ) (5,528 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders’ equity 1,003,064 941,836 Noncontrolling interests 10,296 10,261 Total equity 1,013,360 952,097 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,913,442 $ 1,866,263

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 124,636 $ 151,941 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets 1,101 6,365 (Gain)/loss on sale of investments (1,199 ) 148 Provision for doubtful accounts 511 1,546 Depreciation and amortization 48,552 40,193 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 76,133 76,511 Lease impairment/(settlement) (1,175 ) 1,347 Equity-based compensation expense 14,426 12,458 Change in deferred taxes (3,268 ) 3,895 Change in receivables (16,811 ) 53,675 Change in inventories 19,877 32,311 Change in other assets 10,303 24,377 Change in payables (8,606 ) 4,586 Change in lease liabilities (76,766 ) (77,811 ) Change in other liabilities (29,587 ) (126,375 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 158,127 205,167 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 4,972 136 Capital expenditures (53,551 ) (68,812 ) Purchases of investments (18,351 ) (9,092 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 24,816 24,483 Acquisitions (39,440 ) (16,835 ) Net cash used for investing activities (81,554 ) (70,120 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (489 ) (123 ) Holdback payments for acquisitions (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 10,872 2,857 Repurchases of common stock (52,773 ) (5,004 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (32,665 ) (29,869 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) (1,172 ) — Net cash used for financing activities (81,227 ) (37,139 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (926 ) (86 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,580 ) 97,822 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 346,678 248,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 341,098 $ 346,678 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 5,952 $ 8,208

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 287,900 $ 280,918 $ 1,048,431 $ 1,215,429 Intersegment sales 104,561 113,678 398,847 474,819 Wholesale segment sales 392,461 394,596 1,447,278 1,690,248 Retail segment sales 227,878 242,713 855,126 982,043 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 37,757 37,656 143,470 151,961 Intersegment sales 1,587 2,657 10,299 14,229 Corporate and Other sales 39,344 40,313 153,769 166,190 Eliminations (106,148 ) (116,335 ) (409,146 ) (489,048 ) Consolidated sales $ 553,535 $ 561,287 $ 2,047,027 $ 2,349,433 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 31,709 $ 33,657 $ 99,373 $ 115,215 Retail segment 32,170 37,716 111,682 161,571 Corporate and Other (13,782 ) (17,300 ) (60,259 ) (65,347 ) Consolidated operating income $ 50,097 $ 54,073 $ 150,796 $ 211,439

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA Fiscal 2024 Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/29/2023 10/28/2023 1/27/2024 4/27/2024 Sales $ 481,651 $ 511,435 $ 500,406 $ 553,535 Cost of sales 275,923 288,830 287,152 313,452 Gross profit 205,728 222,605 213,254 240,083 Selling, general and administrative expense 171,202 188,993 180,693 189,986 Operating income 34,526 33,612 32,561 50,097 Interest expense (122 ) (101 ) (106 ) (126 ) Interest income 3,056 4,042 4,124 4,260 Other income (expense), net 556 104 (639 ) (92 ) Income before income taxes 38,016 37,657 35,940 54,139 Income tax expense 10,090 9,963 7,256 13,807 Net income 27,926 27,694 28,684 40,332 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (447 ) (495 ) (44 ) (1,024 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 27,479 $ 27,199 $ 28,640 $ 39,308 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,333 43,401 43,195 42,974 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.66 $ 0.91

Fiscal 2023 Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/30/2022 10/29/2022 1/28/2023 4/29/2023 Sales $ 604,091 $ 611,332 $ 572,723 $ 561,287 Cost of sales 373,061 361,848 337,142 312,649 Gross profit 231,030 249,484 235,581 248,638 Selling, general and administrative expense 178,387 187,601 192,741 194,565 Operating income 52,643 61,883 42,840 54,073 Interest expense (159 ) (119 ) (136 ) (122 ) Interest income 474 1,138 2,012 3,046 Other income (expense), net 45 183 (1,062 ) (10,950 ) Income before income taxes 53,003 63,085 43,654 46,047 Income tax expense 14,063 16,306 12,077 11,402 Net income 38,940 46,779 31,577 34,645 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (452 ) (702 ) 149 (272 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 38,488 $ 46,077 $ 31,726 $ 34,373 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,142 43,182 43,137 43,427 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.74 $ 0.79

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 4/27/2024 4/29/2023 GAAP gross profit $ 240,083 $ 248,638 $ 881,670 $ 964,733 Purchase accounting charges (1) 89 — 89 132 Business realignment charges (2) — — — 609 Supply chain optimization charges (3) 502 741 4,468 1,621 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 240,674 $ 249,379 $ 886,227 $ 967,095 GAAP SG&A $ 189,986 $ 194,565 $ 730,874 $ 753,294 Purchase accounting (charges)/gain (4) (254 ) (252 ) (1,016 ) (206 ) Supply chain optimization charges (5) (1,172 ) 10 (3,029 ) (9,196 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 188,560 $ 194,323 $ 726,829 $ 743,892 GAAP operating income $ 50,097 $ 54,073 $ 150,796 $ 211,439 Purchase accounting charges 343 252 1,105 338 Business realignment charges — — — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 1,674 731 7,497 10,817 Non-GAAP operating income $ 52,114 $ 55,056 $ 159,398 $ 223,203 GAAP income before income taxes $ 54,139 $ 46,047 $ 165,752 $ 205,789 Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 343 300 1,153 571 Business realignment charges — — — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 1,674 731 7,497 10,817 Investment impairment — 10,562 — 10,562 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 56,156 $ 57,640 $ 174,402 $ 228,348 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 39,308 $ 34,373 $ 122,626 $ 150,664 Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 343 300 1,153 571 Tax effect of purchase accounting (87 ) (74 ) (286 ) (361 ) Business realignment charges — — — 609 Tax effect of business realignment — — — (160 ) Supply chain optimization charges 1,674 731 7,497 10,817 Tax effect of supply chain optimization (427 ) (181 ) (1,859 ) (2,845 ) Investment impairment — 10,562 — 10,562 Tax effect of investment impairment — (2,619 ) — (2,778 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 40,811 $ 43,091 $ 129,131 $ 167,080 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 2.83 $ 3.48 Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 0.01 0.02 — Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share — — — 0.01 Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share 0.03 0.01 0.13 0.19 Investment impairment, net of tax, per share — 0.18 — 0.18 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) $ 0.95 $ 0.99 $ 2.98 $ 3.86

(1) Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. (2) Includes severance charges related to the closure of our Newton, Mississippi manufacturing facility. (3) Fiscal 2024 primarily includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. Fiscal 2023 primarily includes severance charges related to the closure our manufacturing facility in Torreón, Mexico. (4) Includes amortization of intangible assets. Fiscal 2023 also includes an $0.8 million adjustment to the fair value of a contingent consideration liability. (5) Fiscal 2024 includes $4.2 million of accelerated depreciation and impairment of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. Fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets. Fiscal 2023 includes impairment charges of various assets, primarily long-lived assets, related to the closure of our manufacturing facility in Torreón, Mexico.



