La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® network written same-store sales increased 1%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.63 ; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74

Year to date operating cash flow of $57 million , 84% above year ago period

Dividend increased 10% over the prior dividend to $0.20 per share

MONROE, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, today reported second quarter results for the period ended October 28, 2023. Sales totaled $511 million, on the high end of guidance provided last quarter and a decrease of 16% against a year ago period that benefited from delivery of pandemic related backlog. Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network increased 1% versus a year ago, with company-owned written same-store sales essentially flat against a challenged consumer environment. Operating margin was 6.6% in the quarter on a GAAP basis and 7.9% on a Non-GAAP basis, which exceeded previously provided guidance. Earnings per diluted share totaled $0.63 on a GAAP basis and $0.74 on a Non-GAAP basis.

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “In spite of a challenging macro environment and the continued soft home furniture industry, La-Z-Boy Incorporated continues to outperform. These results were achieved via strong execution, particularly in our retail stores and across our supply chain. We continue to make progress on our Century Vision strategy, highlighted by growth in our company-owned Retail store base, which now represents just over half of our entire network. Building on that foundation, we recently signed an agreement to acquire an additional six store network from an independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® dealer in the Midwest.”

Whittington added, “We are excited about the potential of our new brand campaign, “Long Live the Lazy,” which was introduced in August. In the quarter, we activated our new marketing strategy, leveraging data based consumer insights and our brand heritage of comfort and quality to connect with a broader consumer base. Despite weakness in near-term industry traffic trends, we continue to take a long-term approach to investing in our business and are making steady progress toward building a more agile supply chain and optimizing our network. Although consumer traffic trends remain a headwind, La-Z-Boy remains well positioned to continue outperforming the industry due to our iconic brand, consumer preferred shopping experience, and long-term approach to investing in our business, enabled by the strength of our balance sheet. We are confident in our ability to grow at a pace double the industry and deliver double-digit operating margins over the long term.”

Third Quarter Outlook :

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our second quarter results were roughly in line with the top end of sales guidance, and exceeded Non-GAAP operating margin(2) expectations given strong execution, particularly in our Retail business. Looking forward, we expect consumer trends for our industry to remain challenging. With this in mind, we are prudently planning for sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to be relatively consistent with the second quarter. Further, we expect third quarter Non-GAAP operating margin(1) to be similar to the first half of the year. As such, we are forecasting fiscal third quarter sales to be in the range of $515-535 million and Non-GAAP operating margin(1) to be in the range of 7-8%.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 Change Sales $ 511,435 $ 611,332 (16)% GAAP operating income 33,612 61,883 (46)% Non-GAAP operating income 40,510 61,146 (34)% GAAP operating margin 6.6% 10.1% (350) bps Non-GAAP operating margin 7.9% 10.0% (210) bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 27,199 46,077 (41)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32,269 45,357 (29)% Diluted weighted average common shares 43,401 43,182 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 1.07 (41)% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 1.05 (30)%

Liquidity Measures:

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 56,876 $ 30,954 Share repurchases $ 20,014 $ 5,004 Capital expenditures (26,501 ) (40,442 ) Dividends 15,632 14,161 Free cash flow $ 30,375 $ (9,488 ) Cash returns to shareholders $ 35,646 $ 19,165

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,632 $ 204,626 Restricted cash 3,835 3,268 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 333,467 $ 207,894

FY24 Q2 Results vs. FY23 Q2 :

Consolidated Results:

Consolidated sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 16% to $511 million, primarily reflecting lower delivered unit volume versus last year’s results that included delivery of backlog but increased 14% versus the most recent pre-pandemic second quarter in fiscal year 2020

network written same-store sales increased 1% Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 6.6% versus 10.1% Consolidated Non-GAAP operating margin decreased 210 basis points to 7.9% versus 10.0%, driven primarily by fixed cost deleverage

GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.63 from $1.07 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.74 from $1.05

Retail Segment:

Sales: Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores) increased 3% driven primarily by acquired stores Written same-store sales for the Retail segment were essentially flat Delivered sales for the Retail segment decreased 15% to $214 million versus last year’s sales, which included delivery of pandemic related backlog, but increased 44% versus the most recent pre-pandemic second quarter in fiscal year 2020

Operating Margin: Non-GAAP ( 2) operating margin and operating income was 13.0% and $28 million, respectively, down 350 basis points and 33%, respectively, primarily driven by fixed cost deleverage



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Decreased 18% to $365 million driven primarily by a decline in delivered volume versus the year ago period, which benefited from pandemic backlog production and deliveries

Operating Margin: Non-GAAP ( 2) operating margin decreased to 7.7%, down 90 basis points; gross margin improvement from lower raw material cost and duty expense was more than offset by fixed cost deleverage and increased marketing investments to support the launch of our “Long Live the Lazy” brand campaign



Corporate & Other:

Joybird written sales increased 5% and delivered sales decreased 15% to $32 million, reflecting sequential improvement in both metrics. E-commerce trends remain challenging following the broad industry slowdown, which began in prior year’s second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 :

Ended the second quarter with $333 million in cash ( 3) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $31 million in cash from operating activities versus a use of $2 million in the second quarter of last fiscal year. Year to date, cash flow from operations was $57 million, up 84% from last year’s comparable period

Invested $13 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® (new stores and remodels), and projects at our manufacturing and distribution facilities

(new stores and remodels), and projects at our manufacturing and distribution facilities Returned $18 million to shareholders, including $10 million in share repurchases and $8 million in dividends

Dividend :

On November 29, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the common stock of the company, a 10% increase over the previous dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2023.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company’s international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 177 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 11 stores in the U.S.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 521 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Notes :

(1)This reference to Non-GAAP operating margin for a future period is a Non-GAAP financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

(2)Non-GAAP amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 exclude:

a charge of $6.6 million pre-tax, or $0.11 per diluted share, related to our supply chain optimization actions

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Non-GAAP amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 exclude:

purchase accounting benefit related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.4 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily due to the write-off of the Joybird contingent consideration liability, based on forecasted future performance with $0.4 million included in operating income and less than $0.1 million included in interest expense

a benefit of $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to our business realignment plan, including costs associated with the closure of our Newton, Mississippi manufacturing facility

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(3)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures :

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, supply chain optimization charges, and purchase accounting charges. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID-19, including a reduction in the company’s work force, temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities and subsequent gains resulting from the sale of related assets. The supply chain optimization charges may include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs resulting from the closure, consolidation, and centralization of various global supply chain operations and includes the closure of our Torreón manufacturing facility (previously disclosed as Mexico optimization). The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets and fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 Sales $ 511,435 $ 611,332 $ 993,086 $ 1,215,423 Cost of sales 288,830 361,848 564,753 734,909 Gross profit 222,605 249,484 428,333 480,514 Selling, general and administrative expense 188,993 187,601 360,195 365,988 Operating income 33,612 61,883 68,138 114,526 Interest expense (101 ) (119 ) (223 ) (278 ) Interest income 4,042 1,138 7,098 1,612 Other income (expense), net 104 183 660 228 Income before income taxes 37,657 63,085 75,673 116,088 Income tax expense 9,963 16,306 20,053 30,369 Net income 27,694 46,779 55,620 85,719 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (495 ) (702 ) (942 ) (1,154 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 27,199 $ 46,077 $ 54,678 $ 84,565 Basic weighted average common shares 43,008 43,104 43,123 43,098 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.63 $ 1.07 $ 1.27 $ 1.96 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,401 43,182 43,479 43,174 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.63 $ 1.07 $ 1.26 $ 1.96

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 10/28/2023 4/29/2023 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 329,632 $ 343,374 Restricted cash 3,835 3,304 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,714 at 10/28/2023 and $4,776 at 4/29/2023 134,394 125,536 Inventories, net 268,480 276,257 Other current assets 104,675 106,129 Total current assets 841,016 854,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 270,682 278,578 Goodwill 208,473 205,008 Other intangible assets, net 41,515 39,375 Deferred income taxes – long-term 8,477 8,918 Right of use lease assets 452,232 416,269 Other long-term assets, net 57,630 63,515 Total assets $ 1,880,025 $ 1,866,263 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 98,088 $ 107,460 Lease liabilities, short-term 77,401 77,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 256,325 290,650 Total current liabilities 431,814 475,861 Lease liabilities, long-term 406,458 368,163 Other long-term liabilities 67,963 70,142 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 42,875 outstanding at 10/28/2023 and 43,318 outstanding at 4/29/2023 42,875 43,318 Capital in excess of par value 361,409 358,891 Retained earnings 567,391 545,155 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,392 ) (5,528 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders’ equity 964,283 941,836 Noncontrolling interests 9,507 10,261 Total equity 973,790 952,097 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,880,025 $ 1,866,263

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 55,620 $ 85,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets 559 1 (Gain)/loss on sale of investments (1,136 ) 77 Provision for doubtful accounts 44 694 Depreciation and amortization 25,092 19,258 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 37,285 38,580 Lease impairment/(settlement) (1,175 ) — Equity-based compensation expense 7,337 5,079 Change in deferred taxes (340 ) 27 Change in receivables (9,843 ) 19,550 Change in inventories 9,757 (36,771 ) Change in other assets (1,361 ) 4,890 Change in payables (4,040 ) 8,027 Change in lease liabilities (38,121 ) (39,380 ) Change in other liabilities (22,802 ) (74,797 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 56,876 30,954 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 4,037 63 Capital expenditures (26,501 ) (40,442 ) Purchases of investments (17,485 ) (4,714 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 21,956 12,660 Acquisitions (7,311 ) (11,705 ) Net cash used for investing activities (25,304 ) (44,138 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (206 ) (61 ) Holdback payments for acquisitions (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes (1,859 ) (1,711 ) Repurchases of common stock (20,014 ) (5,004 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (15,632 ) (14,161 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) (1,172 ) — Net cash used for financing activities (43,883 ) (25,937 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (900 ) (1,841 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,211 ) (40,962 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 346,678 248,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 333,467 $ 207,894 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 3,079 $ 4,251

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 263,738 $ 319,613 $ 499,989 $ 643,341 Intersegment sales 101,229 126,618 198,453 244,708 Wholesale segment sales 364,967 446,231 698,442 888,049 Retail segment sales 214,309 252,152 422,552 488,173 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 33,388 39,567 70,545 83,909 Intersegment sales 2,844 4,070 5,748 8,458 Corporate and Other sales 36,232 43,637 76,293 92,367 Eliminations (104,073 ) (130,688 ) (204,201 ) (253,166 ) Consolidated sales $ 511,435 $ 611,332 $ 993,086 $ 1,215,423 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 21,450 $ 38,476 $ 44,953 $ 64,618 Retail segment 27,935 41,500 57,199 79,652 Corporate and Other (15,773 ) (18,093 ) (34,014 ) (29,744 ) Consolidated operating income $ 33,612 $ 61,883 $ 68,138 $ 114,526

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 10/28/2023 10/29/2022 GAAP gross profit $ 222,605 $ 249,484 $ 428,333 $ 480,514 Purchase accounting charges – incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value — 132 — 132 Business realignment charges/(gain) — (319 ) — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 3,615 — 3,762 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 226,220 $ 249,297 $ 432,095 $ 481,255 GAAP SG&A $ 188,993 $ 187,601 $ 360,195 $ 365,988 Purchase accounting (charges)/gain – amortization of intangible assets and adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration (253 ) 550 (508 ) 298 Supply chain optimization charges (3,030 ) — (1,855 ) — Non-GAAP SG&A $ 185,710 $ 188,151 $ 357,832 $ 366,286 GAAP operating income $ 33,612 $ 61,883 $ 68,138 $ 114,526 Purchase accounting charges/(gain) 253 (418 ) 508 (166 ) Business realignment charges/(gain) — (319 ) — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 6,645 — 5,617 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 40,510 $ 61,146 $ 74,263 $ 114,969 GAAP income before income taxes $ 37,657 $ 63,085 $ 75,673 $ 116,088 Purchase accounting charges/(gain) recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 253 (372 ) 556 (27 ) Business realignment charges/(gain) — (319 ) — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 6,645 — 5,617 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 44,555 $ 62,394 $ 81,846 $ 116,670 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 27,199 $ 46,077 $ 54,678 $ 84,565 Purchase accounting charges/(gain) recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 253 (372 ) 556 (27 ) Tax effect of purchase accounting (67 ) (112 ) (147 ) (203 ) Business realignment charges/(gain) — (319 ) — 609 Tax effect of business realignment — 84 — (160 ) Supply chain optimization charges 6,645 — 5,617 — Tax effect of supply chain optimization (1,761 ) — (1,489 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 32,269 $ 45,357 $ 59,215 $ 84,784 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.63 $ 1.07 $ 1.26 $ 1.96 Purchase accounting charges/(gain), net of tax, per share — (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Business realignment charges/(gain), net of tax, per share — (0.01 ) — 0.01 Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share 0.11 — 0.09 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.74 $ 1.05 $ 1.36 $ 1.96