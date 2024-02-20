La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated delivered sales of $500 million Up 5% versus our most recent pre-pandemic third quarter Down 13% versus year ago period

Results impacted by winter weather events in January

Gross margin expansion on GAAP and Non-GAAP basis, across all segments

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.66 Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.67

Generated $48 million in operating cash flow for the quarter; $105 million year to date

Acquired six independen t La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores Additional two -store acquisition planned for fourth quarter



MONROE, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, today reported third quarter results for the period ended January 27, 2024. For the quarter, sales totaled $500 million, a decrease of 13% against a year ago period that benefited from delivery of pandemic related backlog and 5% above the pre-pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020. Results were impacted by winter weather events in January, which caused temporary shutdowns of our U.S. manufacturing facilities, delivery delays, and reduced store traffic throughout much of the central U.S. Operating margin was 6.5% in the quarter on a GAAP basis and 6.6% on a Non-GAAP basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.66 on a GAAP basis and $0.67 on a Non-GAAP basis.

Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network decreased 6% versus the year ago period, with company-owned written same-store sales down 8% in a challenged consumer environment and due in part to winter weather events. Written same-store sales were positive across the entire network and for company-owned stores in November and December, but were significantly challenged in January, impacted by softening traffic, a strong base period, and weather.

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We remain optimistic about the mid-to-long-term growth potential for our industry, given structural housing shortages and the expectation of improvements in interest rates and housing affordability, and our ability to disproportionately grow with the consumer. In the near term, despite the furniture and home furnishings industry being in a sustained slowdown, our La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network is executing well. Results in January, the third month of our quarter, were negatively impacted by winter weather events, which caused reduced store traffic throughout much of the central U.S. and delivery and production delays at our U.S.-based assembly facilities, the source of the majority of our customized upholstery finished product. After January’s weather disruptions, production and deliveries are now back to normal as we focus on servicing our customers and consumers with the high quality, comfortable products they expect from us.”

Whittington added, “We continue to make progress on our Century Vision strategy, as we completed the acquisition of a six-store network in the Midwest, bringing the company-owned store network to 184 of the 353 total store network. Furthermore, we recently signed an agreement to acquire an additional two stores from an independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® dealer in the South. Our company-owned store base now represents 52% of our total network, compared to 32% a decade ago. While the market remains challenging and volatile, we are confident in our ability to leverage our strong financial position to outperform the market over the longer term. This includes expanding our La-Z-Boy brand reach with data-based consumer insights driving our marketing and product design, investing in our growing company-owned Retail store base, and increasing the agility of our supply chain. With our customized product primarily manufactured in the U.S., our vertically integrated model serves as a key differentiator in the industry.”

Fourth Quarter Outlook :

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our third quarter results were largely on track with our sales guidance and Non-GAAP operating margin(2) expectations excluding unexpected weather events in January. While production and deliveries have returned to normal at the start of our fourth quarter, we are planning prudently for the near term, while investing and building for the long term. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect delivered sales to be in the range of $505-535 million and Non-GAAP operating margin(1) to be in the range of 7-8%.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 Change Sales $ 500,406 $ 572,723 (13 )% GAAP operating income 32,561 42,840 (24 )% Non-GAAP operating income 33,022 53,178 (38 )% GAAP operating margin 6.5 % 7.5 % (100 ) bps Non-GAAP operating margin 6.6 % 9.3 % (270 ) bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 28,640 31,726 (10 )% Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 29,008 39,234 (26 )% Diluted weighted average common shares 43,195 43,137 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.74 (11 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.91 (26 )%



Liquidity Measures:

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 105,354 $ 127,052 Share repurchases $ 40,022 $ 5,004 Capital expenditures (38,034 ) (57,439 ) Dividends 24,177 22,027 Free cash flow $ 67,320 $ 69,613 Cash returns to shareholders $ 64,199 $ 27,031

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,324 $ 280,763 Restricted cash 3,855 3,282 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 333,179 $ 284,045



FY24 Q3 Results versus FY23 Q3 :

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 13% to $500 million, primarily reflecting lower delivered unit volume versus last year’s third quarter results that included delivery of backlog but increased 5% versus the most recent pre-pandemic third quarter in fiscal year 2020. Combined with a challenging consumer environment, volume was also negatively impacted by winter weather events in January, which caused temporary shutdowns of our U.S. manufacturing facilities, delivery delays, and reduced store traffic throughout much of the central U.S.

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 6.5% versus 7.5% Consolidated Non-GAAP (2) operating margin decreased 270 basis points to 6.6% versus 9.3%, driven by improved gross margin from lower input costs (improved sourcing and reduced commodity prices) more than offset by fixed cost deleverage on lower delivered sales

GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.66 from $0.74 and Non-GAAP(2) diluted EPS decreased to $0.67 from $0.91

Retail Segment:

Sales: Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores) decreased 2% with lower same-store sales partially offset by acquired and new stores Written same-store sales decreased 8%, due in part to winter weather events in January, which negatively impacted retail store traffic across much of the central U.S., combined with an overall challenging consumer environment, partially offset by strong execution that drove higher ticket and conversion rates Delivered sales for the Retail segment decreased 18% to $205 million versus last year’s results that included delivery of backlog but increased 22% versus the most recent pre-pandemic third quarter in fiscal year 2020. Additionally, sales were negatively impacted by winter weather events in January which caused delivery delays and reduced store traffic throughout much of the central U.S.



Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income was 10.9% and $22 million, versus 17.6% and $44 million, respectively Non-GAAP (2) operating margin and Non-GAAP (2) operating income were 10.9% and $22 million, down 670 basis points and 50%, respectively, driven by improved gross margin from prior period pricing actions and favorable shift in product mix, more than offset by fixed cost deleverage on lower delivered sales



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Sales decreased 13% to $356 million due to a decline in delivered volume versus the year ago period, which benefited from pandemic backlog production and deliveries. Additionally, volume was negatively impacted by winter weather events in January, which caused temporary shutdowns of our U.S. manufacturing facilities

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin increased to 6.4% versus 4.2% Non-GAAP (2) operating margin decreased to 6.4%, down 20 basis points; gross margin improvement from lower input costs (improved sourcing and reduced commodity prices), was more than offset by fixed cost deleverage and increased marketing investments



Corporate & Other:

Joybird written sales decreased 14% reflecting challenging E-commerce trends across the industry, and delivered sales increased 18% to $34 million, reflecting improvement from a challenged base period. Joybird made meaningful progress on improving profitability in the quarter with improved product mix and return on advertising spending

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 :

Ended the third quarter with $333 million in cash (3) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $48 million in cash from operating activities Year to date, cash flow from operations was $105 million, down 17% from last year’s comparable period, which benefited from pandemic backlog

Invested $12 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® (new stores and remodels), and projects at our manufacturing and distribution facilities

(new stores and remodels), and projects at our manufacturing and distribution facilities Returned $29 million to shareholders, including $20 million in share repurchases and $9 million in dividends Year to date, we have returned $64 million to shareholders



Dividend :

On February 20, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2024.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company’s international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 184 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 12 stores in the U.S.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and over 500 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 Sales $ 500,406 $ 572,723 $ 1,493,492 $ 1,788,146 Cost of sales 287,152 337,142 851,905 1,072,051 Gross profit 213,254 235,581 641,587 716,095 Selling, general and administrative expense 180,693 192,741 540,888 558,729 Operating income 32,561 42,840 100,699 157,366 Interest expense (106 ) (136 ) (329 ) (414 ) Interest income 4,124 2,012 11,222 3,624 Other income (expense), net (639 ) (1,062 ) 21 (834 ) Income before income taxes 35,940 43,654 111,613 159,742 Income tax expense 7,256 12,077 27,309 42,446 Net income 28,684 31,577 84,304 117,296 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (44 ) 149 (986 ) (1,005 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 28,640 $ 31,726 $ 83,318 $ 116,291 Basic weighted average common shares 42,767 43,137 43,005 43,111 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.67 $ 0.74 $ 1.94 $ 2.70 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,195 43,137 43,344 43,111 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.66 $ 0.74 $ 1.92 $ 2.70

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 1/27/2024 4/29/2023 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 329,324 $ 343,374 Restricted cash 3,855 3,304 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,399 at 1/27/2024 and $4,776 at 4/29/2023 119,383 125,536 Inventories, net 276,833 276,257 Other current assets 120,996 106,129 Total current assets 850,391 854,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 284,407 278,578 Goodwill 209,526 205,008 Other intangible assets, net 45,633 39,375 Deferred income taxes – long-term 8,716 8,918 Right of use lease assets 460,403 416,269 Other long-term assets, net 59,216 63,515 Total assets $ 1,918,292 $ 1,866,263 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 86,819 $ 107,460 Lease liabilities, short-term 77,601 77,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 275,522 290,650 Total current liabilities 439,942 475,861 Lease liabilities, long-term 418,149 368,163 Other long-term liabilities 72,315 70,142 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 42,613 outstanding at 1/27/2024 and 43,318 outstanding at 4/29/2023 42,613 43,318 Capital in excess of par value 365,111 358,891 Retained earnings 575,376 545,155 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,880 ) (5,528 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders’ equity 978,220 941,836 Noncontrolling interests 9,666 10,261 Total equity 987,886 952,097 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,918,292 $ 1,866,263

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 84,304 $ 117,296 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets (15 ) 6,161 (Gain)/loss on sale of investments (1,169 ) 155 Provision for doubtful accounts (267 ) 945 Depreciation and amortization 36,493 29,357 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 56,660 57,548 Lease impairment/(settlement) (1,175 ) 1,347 Equity-based compensation expense 11,048 8,456 Change in deferred taxes 1,911 (2,629 ) Change in receivables 4,277 42,474 Change in inventories 5,968 4,560 Change in other assets (6,314 ) 16,478 Change in payables (15,420 ) (10,624 ) Change in lease liabilities (57,385 ) (58,651 ) Change in other liabilities (13,562 ) (85,821 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 105,354 127,052 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 4,836 121 Capital expenditures (38,034 ) (57,439 ) Purchases of investments (17,869 ) (6,970 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 23,337 18,178 Acquisitions (26,299 ) (11,855 ) Net cash used for investing activities (54,029 ) (57,965 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (346 ) (92 ) Holdback payments for acquisitions (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 6,241 (1,771 ) Repurchases of common stock (40,022 ) (5,004 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (24,177 ) (22,027 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) (1,172 ) — Net cash used for financing activities (64,476 ) (33,894 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (348 ) (4 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,499 ) 35,189 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 346,678 248,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 333,179 $ 284,045 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 3,008 $ 2,828

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 260,542 $ 291,170 $ 760,531 $ 934,511 Intersegment sales 95,833 116,433 294,286 361,141 Wholesale segment sales 356,375 407,603 1,054,817 1,295,652 Retail segment sales 204,696 251,157 627,248 739,330 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 35,168 30,396 105,713 114,305 Intersegment sales 2,964 3,114 8,712 11,572 Corporate and Other sales 38,132 33,510 114,425 125,877 Eliminations (98,797 ) (119,547 ) (302,998 ) (372,713 ) Consolidated sales $ 500,406 $ 572,723 $ 1,493,492 $ 1,788,146 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 22,711 $ 16,940 $ 67,664 $ 81,558 Retail segment 22,313 44,203 79,512 123,855 Corporate and Other (12,463 ) (18,303 ) (46,477 ) (48,047 ) Consolidated operating income $ 32,561 $ 42,840 $ 100,699 $ 157,366

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 1/27/2024 1/28/2023 GAAP gross profit $ 213,254 $ 235,581 $ 641,587 $ 716,095 Purchase accounting charges (1) — — — 132 Business realignment charges (2) — — — 609 Supply chain optimization charges (3) 205 880 3,966 880 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 213,459 $ 236,461 $ 645,553 $ 717,716 GAAP SG&A $ 180,693 $ 192,741 $ 540,888 $ 558,729 Purchase accounting (charges)/gain (4) (254 ) (252 ) (762 ) 46 Supply chain optimization charges (5) (2 ) (9,206 ) (1,857 ) (9,206 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 180,437 $ 183,283 $ 538,269 $ 549,569 GAAP operating income $ 32,561 $ 42,840 $ 100,699 $ 157,366 Purchase accounting charges 254 252 762 86 Business realignment charges — — — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 207 10,086 5,823 10,086 Non-GAAP operating income $ 33,022 $ 53,178 $ 107,284 $ 168,147 GAAP income before income taxes $ 35,940 $ 43,654 $ 111,613 $ 159,742 Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 254 299 810 271 Business realignment charges — — — 609 Supply chain optimization charges 207 10,086 5,823 10,086 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 36,401 $ 54,039 $ 118,246 $ 170,708 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 28,640 $ 31,726 $ 83,318 $ 116,291 Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 254 299 810 271 Tax effect of purchase accounting (51 ) (83 ) (198 ) (286 ) Business realignment charges — — — 609 Tax effect of business realignment — — — (163 ) Supply chain optimization charges 207 10,086 5,823 10,086 Tax effect of supply chain optimization (42 ) (2,794 ) (1,427 ) (2,693 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 29,008 $ 39,234 $ 88,326 $ 124,115 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) $ 0.66 $ 0.74 $ 1.92 $ 2.70 Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 — 0.02 — Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share — — — 0.01 Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share — 0.17 0.10 0.17 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) $ 0.67 $ 0.91 $ 2.04 $ 2.88

(1) Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. (2) Includes severance charges related to the closure of our Newton, Mississippi manufacturing facility. (3) Fiscal 2024 includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. Fiscal 2023 primarily includes severance charges related to the closure our manufacturing facility in Torreón, Mexico. (4) Includes amortization of intangible assets. The first nine months of fiscal 2023 also includes an $0.8 million adjustment to the fair value of a contingent consideration liability. (5) The first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes $3.0 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets. Fiscal 2023 includes impairment charges of various assets, primarily long-lived assets, related to the closure of our manufacturing facility in Torreón, Mexico.