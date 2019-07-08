Breaking News
La-Z-Boy Names President of Its International Business

MONROE, Mich., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) today announced that Keith Wilson has been named President International. In this capacity, he will be responsible for all international sales, merchandising and marketing. He succeeds Doug Collier, who recently retired from La-Z-Boy.

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said: “Keith has been integral to the successful expansion of our business in the U.K. and Ireland.  With proven leadership skills, he seamlessly transitioned the U.K. business from our previous distribution partner and built a strong team across the La-Z-Boy U.K. organization.  As the company looks to grow in existing and new markets outside of North America, we will capitalize on Keith’s significant commercial experience in managing European businesses and work with our other long-time partners in Asia, Australia and New Zealand to help drive growth across various regions.”

Wilson joined La-Z-Boy in 2016 in an interim capacity before being named Managing Director, La-Z-Boy U.K.  In 2018, he was promoted to Managing Director, La-Z-Boy EMEA, with responsibility for the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region, including La-Z-Boy U.K.  Prior to joining La-Z-Boy, he was the U.K. Director and General Manager for Calligaris, an Italian contemporary furniture brand. Before joining Calligaris, Keith held various U.K. and European leadership roles with companies such as Techtronic Industries, Moulinex and Whirlpool.

Wilson said, “With global appeal, the La-Z-Boy brand is now sold in some 60 countries.  I look forward to further building on this solid foundation and to leveraging the strength of the La-Z-Boy brand to both grow our existing international businesses and to enter new markets.”

Wilson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Leeds, which was followed by post-graduate studies in Marketing from Bucks New University and the Chartered Institute of Marketing, of which he is a Fellow.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at:  https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 156 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.  Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 550 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

