La-Z-Boy to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that Kurt Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melinda Whittington, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, on March 1, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live and archived for one year. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/. 

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 158 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 563 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Contact: Kathy Liebmann                (734) 241-2438                                  [email protected]

