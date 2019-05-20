Breaking News
Home / Top News / Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)

Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Labaton Sucharow LLP (“Labaton Sucharow”) announces that on May 20, 2019, it filed a securities class action lawsuit, captioned Maroun v. Nutanix, Inc., No. 19-cv-2744 (N.D. Cal.) (the “Action”), on behalf of its client Joseph S. Maroun (“Maroun”) against Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) and certain officers and directors (collectively, “Defendants”).  

The Action expands the class definition in the actions captioned Scheller v. Nutanix, Inc., No. 19-cv-1651 (N.D. Cal.), and Mauter v. Nutanix, Inc. No. 19-cv-2442 (N.D. Cal.), to include all those who purchased or sold Nutanix securities during the period from March 2, 2018 through February 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), who were damaged thereby (the “Class”) seeking remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Nutanix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, California.  Nutanix specializes in providing integrated cloud computing software solutions for business applications and end user services across a range of industries.

The Action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly made false and/or misleading statements that Nutanix was investing heavily in growth and increasing sales and marketing activities, while also improving upon gross margins due to changes being made to the Company’s business model, including the shift from hardware to software and the change from licensing to subscription platforms.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Nutanix had substantially reduced lead generation spending and fallen behind on sales hiring goals, thereby negatively impacting Nutanix’s sales pipeline and slowing sales growth; and that the improvement in the Company’s gross margins was a result of the unsustainable reduction in lead generation spending, as opposed to changes to the Company’s business model.

Then, on February 28, 2019, Defendants announced the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, issuing significantly lower-than-expected guidance for Nutanix’s third fiscal quarter of 2019.  Defendants attributed this disappointing guidance to significant reductions in lead generation spending and the failure to keep pace with sales hiring goals negatively impacting the Company’s sales pipeline.  As a result of these disclosures, the price of Nutanix common stock dropped $16.39 per share to close at $33.70 per share on March 1, 2019, a decline of over 32 percent.

If you purchased or sold Nutanix securities during the Class Period and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the “Class” and may be able to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff.  Lead Plaintiff motion papers must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California no later than May 28, 2019.  The Lead Plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent members of the Class.  You do not need to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Action.  If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.  You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Action.

If you would like to consider serving as Lead Plaintiff or have any questions about this lawsuit, you may contact Francis P. McConville, Esq. of Labaton Sucharow, at (800) 321-0476, or via email at [email protected].

Maroun is represented by Labaton Sucharow, which represents many of the largest pension funds in the United States and internationally with combined assets under management of more than $2 trillion.  Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications.  Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C.  More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

You can view a copy of the complaint here.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.