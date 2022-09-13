Label-free Array Systems Market Size Estimated at US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Usability of label-free technologies to generate biorelevant data, for efficient drug development and precision medicine underscores growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – A detailed analysis of label-free array systems market pinpoints, significance of label-free detection techniques for applications where labelled detection techniques could affect the characteristics of target molecules. Label-free array techniques offer a number of benefits in comparison to conventional labelled technique, including quick delivery, reliability, dependability, and accurate real-time results. This, along with low cost of label-free array technique, as no radioactive or fluorescent labels, dye, tags, or specialized reagents are needed for the preparation of assay makes them sought-after, says a recent label-free array systems market forecast. The label-free array systems market is estimated to clip a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Growth in demand for atomic force microscopy (AFM) is related its extensive applications, including diagnosis and conduct of cancer research. Ability of AFM to perform critical procedures on cells, under conditions that are close to physiological conditions, helps to study the mechanical properties of live cells. The potential of AFM to be used as a high-resolution research tool, to study mechanical characteristics and ultrastructure of tumor cells, enriches market demand for label-free array systems market.

Label-free Array Systems Market – Key Findings of the Report

Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) technology is gaining popularity as an optical detection technique for biosensors. Key players in the label-free array system market are geared toward understanding and acceptance, for increased use of SPR in clinical chemistry and medicine.

Microcantilevers is a leading segment based on technique, in the label-free array systems market. Demand for microcantilevers stems from their use to measure a range of physical, chemical, and biochemical variables. Furthermore, microcantilever array detection is characteristic of increased accuracy through the use of several sensors that are used concurrently. This paves way for applications in clinical, military, industrial, and consumer markets.

Drug discovery application segment held key share of label-free array systems market in 2021. Rising adoption of label-free techniques in drug discovery, elevated R&D costs, and rising demand for new and targeted drugs in pharmaceutical and life sciences industries are fueling the growth of drug discovery segment. Increase in government funding for label-free array system research, and rising applications of label-free techniques are spelling the growth of drug discovery application segment

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries end user segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace in the upcoming years. Increase in R&D investments by biotech and pharmaceutical companies is the key factor driving the segment.

North America held key share of label-free array systems market in 2021. The region is expected to lead the label-free array systems market during the forecast period. Increasing use in drug discovery programs in the U.S., due to the rising incidence of chronic and life-threatening diseases is propelling the label-free array system in the region.

Label-free Array Systems Market – Growth Drivers

Popularity of label-free array systems as primary research tools, in different drug discovery processes propels label-free array systems market

Key advantages of label-free microarray methods to understand disease signaling pathway, drug target identification, biomarker screening, protein profiling and drug discovery catalyzes label-free array systems market

Label-free Array Systems Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the label-free array systems market are;

GE Healthcare

Attana AB

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerlinElmer Inc.

Attana AB

F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG

GWC Technologies

BiOptix Inc.

The label-free array systems market is segmented as follows;

Label-free Array Systems Market, by Technique

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Microcantilever

Scanning Kelvin Nanoprobe

Enthalpy Array

Atomic Force Microscopy

Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy

Interference-based Technique

Ellipsometry Technique

Others

Label-free Array Systems Market, by Application

Drug Discovery

Biomolecular Interactions

Detection of Disease Biomarkers

Others

Label-free Array Systems Market, by End User

Contract Research Organization

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

Label-free Array Systems Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

