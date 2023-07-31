Adoption in point-of-care diagnostics, is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the label-free array systems market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global label-free array systems market stood at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2031.

The value of label-free array systems market is increasing, owing to the increasing demand for high-throughput screening and analysis of biomolecules. Label-free array systems enable researchers to perform real-time, multiplexed measurements of biomolecular interactions, saving time and resources compared to traditional methods that involve labeling and sample preparation. The ability to analyze multiple interactions simultaneously is crucial in areas like drug discovery, where screening thousands of compounds for potential therapeutic targets is a common practice.

Rising focus on personalized medicine and precision healthcare, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Label-free array systems play a crucial role in understanding the molecular interactions and variations within patient populations, which is essential in tailoring personalized treatment plans. The systems facilitate the identification of biomarkers and the study of individual responses to different therapeutic interventions, ultimately leading to more targeted and effective therapies.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as advancements in technology and automation. The integration of robotics and automated liquid handling systems allows for higher throughput and reduces the risk of human errors, making the process more reliable and reproducible. The technological advancements have widened the scope of applications for label-free array systems, making them more attractive to research and clinical laboratories.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of Technique, the surface plasmon resonance (SPR) technique segment is expected to hold a significant share, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to the high sensitivity and real-time monitoring, and versatility in applications.

By Application, the detection of disease biomarkers segment is anticipated to hold a significant share, and is expected to augment the market growth, attributed to the factors including increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as personalized medicine and targeted therapies.

By End-User, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to account for a significant share, owing to factors such as drug discovery and development, and biomarker identification and validation.

Global Label-free Array Systems Market: Growth Drivers

The global label-free array systems market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for innovative drug development, as well as government initiatives and funding for life science research and drug development.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include cost-effectiveness and reduced sample consumption, and advancements in nanotechnology.

Adoption in point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, and growing biopharmaceutical industry, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Label-free Array Systems Market: Regional Landscape

The label-free array systems market in North America is expected to hold a significant share, attributed to increasing research in drug discovery and development, as well as rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as advancements in proteomics and genomics research, and supportive regulatory environment.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations, and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Label-free Array Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global label-free array systems market are:

GE Healthcare

Attana AB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GWC Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BiOptix, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the label-free array systems industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for label-free array systems. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In May 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the launch of its new EcoScreen label-free array system. The EcoScreen label-free array system is a high-throughput platform that enables researchers to identify and quantify biomolecules in complex mixtures with high sensitivity and accuracy.

announced the launch of its new label-free array system. The EcoScreen label-free array system is a high-throughput platform that enables researchers to identify and quantify biomolecules in complex mixtures with high sensitivity and accuracy. In April 2023, NanoTemper Technologies announced the launch of its new NanoTemper iQ Assay Kit for label-free array systems. The NanoTemper iQ Assay Kit is a label-free assay kit that enables researchers to measure the affinity of biomolecules with high precision and accuracy.

announced the launch of its new NanoTemper iQ Assay Kit for label-free array systems. The NanoTemper iQ Assay Kit is a label-free assay kit that enables researchers to measure the affinity of biomolecules with high precision and accuracy. In March 2023, Fluidigm Corporation announced the launch of its new C1 Single-Cell Array System. The C1 Single-Cell Array System is a label-free array system that enables researchers to perform high-throughput single-cell analysis of a wide range of biological samples.

Global Label-free Array Systems Market: Segmentation

Technique

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Microcantilever

Scanning Kelvin Nanoprobe

Enthalpy Array

Atomic Force Microscopy

Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy

Interference-based Technique

Ellipsometry Technique

Application

Drug Discovery

Biomolecular Interactions

Detection of Disease Biomarkers

Others

End-user

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

