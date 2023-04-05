Labeling Equipment Market Research Report Information by Product Type (Pressure Sensitive/Self-Adhesive Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, Sleeve Labelers and others), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2030

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Labeling Equipment Market Research Report, by Product Type, Application, Technology, End-Use, Region, and Material – Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Labeling Equipment is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 4.80%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 5,275.2 million by the end of 2030. As per the reports, the market was worth nearly USD 6.7 billion in the year 2020.

Market Scope

Labeling equipment assists in placing labels more rapidly and precisely. The automatic type of Labeling equipment is highly effective and has allowed several industry sectors to lower their labor cost. Furthermore, some of these machines can operate simultaneously with label printing and placing. Thus, the escalating demand for smart Labeling equipment is experiencing a sharp rise in performance in the last few years. The main aspect causing a significant surge in the performance of the market is the surge in demand for decorative and durable labels across several industry sectors.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer goods is also one of the crucial aspects backing the development of the global market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of e-commerce companies has caused a major rise in the demand for this labeling equipment across the globe, catalyzing market growth over the coming years. On the other hand, the strict regulations regarding compulsory labeling will likely limit the market’s performance.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Labeling Equipment includes players such as:

Accutek Packaging Equipment Co. Inc. (US)

Evolabel AB (Sweden)

Krones AG (Germany)

Pack Leader Machinery Inc. (Taiwan)

FUJI Seal International Inc. (Japan)

KWT Machine Systems Co. Ltd. (China)

World Pack Automation Systems Private Limited (India)

HERMA Labeling Machines (Germany)

Langguth (Germany)

Label-Aire, Inc. (US)

Quadrel Labeling Systems (US)

E. Labellers S.p.An (Italy)

Nita Labeling Equipment (Canada)

Markem-Imaje Corporation (India)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Multi-Pack Machinery Company (India)

ID Technology, LLC (US)

Accraply Inc. (US)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5,275.2 million CAGR 4.80% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Technology, End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in e-commerce shopping Rising demand for packaging solutions for various products



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for Labeling Equipment has displayed massive development in recent times. The main parameter supporting the market’s development is that the market’s performance is a surge in demand for decorative and durable labels across several industry sectors. Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer goods is also one of the crucial aspects backing the development of the global market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of e-commerce companies has caused a major rise in the demand for this labeling equipment across the globe, catalyzing the market’s growth over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market’s growth. The primary parameter restricting the market’s growth is the high cost of labeling equipment. It limits small industries from taking advantage of such equipment. Furthermore, the need for change in the product form the manufacturer is also likely to act as a hindering aspect for the market performance.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Labeling Equipment market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the pressure-sensitive/self-adhesive labelers segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for labeling equipment over the assessment era, given mainly to ease of application. On the other hand, the sleeve labelers segment is predicted to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment period.

Among all the technologies, the automatic labeling technique segment will likely secure the top spot across the global market over the review timeframe given to the rising automation across the industries.

Among all the end-users, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for labeling equipment over the coming years. The compulsory requirement or packaging and labeling of the food & beverages products is the main aspect supporting the development of the segment.



Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggesting that the North American region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global Labeling Equipment market over the assessment era, given the factors such as high demand for packaged products, larger pharmaceutical industry & cosmetic industry, and greater presence of e-commerce companies.

The Asia-pacific regional market for labeling equipment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment timeframe given to factors like the development of major end-user industries and rising disposable income of people.



