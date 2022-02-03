Laborjack expands 5-star muscle-for-hire service offering into Colorado Springs market

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New market expansion enables leader in manual labor staffing to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the city’s robust talent pool to complete a wide variety of tasks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laborjack, a company providing on-demand access to a prescreened, high-quality workforce, today announced the company is entering the Colorado Springs market in early March 2022.

“Our expansion into Colorado Springs marks an exciting milestone in the growth and success of Laborjack as we introduce our world-class manual labor staffing services to new audiences,” said Ben Dunn, director of Growth and Business Development at Laborjack. “By delivering the safest and fastest way to hire reliable workers, we are following in Uber’s footsteps as a tech company providing an innovative solution to a common problem. Poised for explosive growth, we are approaching our 10,000th job completed in Colorado, and this move empowers the Colorado Springs community with access to an excellent service that streamlines moving experiences, big yard projects or any staffing needs.”

Currently operating in Colorado along the Front Range in Boulder, Denver and Fort Collins, and experiencing 90% year-over-year revenue growth, Laborjack will be bringing top talent to the Colorado Springs market to train the new staff and plans to hire 100 workers, also known as “Laborjacks,” within the first month of accepting applications. Applications for Colorado Springs positions will open the first week of February, and Laborjack will begin accepting tasks for completion later in the month. Laborjack is headquartered in Fort Collins and will not have a physical location in Colorado Springs.

Utilizing a proprietary software platform, Laborjack connects individuals and businesses in need of labor assistance with a dependable and background-checked workforce — regardless of the size of the project. The platform accepts last-minute and same-day requests in addition to enabling customers to schedule tasks several weeks in advance. The company’s variable labor force — which primarily consists of college students or recent graduates — earns an average of $26/hour and specializes in assisting customers with moving, landscaping and yard work, odd jobs, and day labor. 

For more information about Laborjack’s muscle for hire or to get help with your next project, visit laborjack.com.

About Laborjack

Laborjack is a Fort Collins, Colorado-based moving, landscaping and staffing business that connects people through an online platform. The company specializes in matching laborers, usually college students, for moving, landscaping and general labor staffing in markets across Colorado. For more information, visit www.laborjack.com.

