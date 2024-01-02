Party considering new offence of fraud against the public purse as Keir Starmer vows to clean up politics after public scandalsPeople who defraud the government will face going to jail for more than a decade under plans being considered by Keir Starmer as part of a wider clean up of British politics.The Labour leader will pledge to restore standards in public life with “a total crackdown on cronyism” in a speech on Thursday marking the beginning of the election year. Continue reading…

