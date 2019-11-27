Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered on Wednesday what he described as evidence that access to Britain’s state-run health service was being discussed in trade talks with the United States, handing reporters hundreds of pages of documents.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq protesters block roads to raise pressure for sweeping reform - November 27, 2019
- Labour’s Corbyn accuses Conservatives of offering up UK health service in U.S. talks - November 27, 2019
- Protests put Colombia’s Duque in the hotseat on tax reform - November 27, 2019