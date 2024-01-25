A recent Fox News Voter Analysis survey revealed that some Democrats in New Hampshire aren’t too excited about the prospect of President Biden serving as their party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential election, posing what could be significant challenges to his reelection bid.
The Fox News Voter Analysis, a survey of more than 900 New Hampshire Democrat primary voters, was released Wednesday. More than half (55%) of the respondents said they would be satisfied with Biden as
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley campaign lashes out at RNC, Ronna McDaniel over resolution to declare Trump presumptive GOP nominee - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley backs Abbott in border fight with Biden admin: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - January 25, 2024
- Trump defends himself on the stand, blasts E. Jean Carroll trial: ‘This is not America’ - January 25, 2024